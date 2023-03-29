Bring Launches LOCK-TO-PAY™ Offering Jewelry, Apparel, Electronics, and Much More by Simply Locking Crypto Tokens

Founder of Iri Zohar at Bring launch, Louvre Paris , March 2023
With Bring’s groundbreaking LOCK-TO-PAY a user can instantly get a desirable product or book a luxury vacation by locking, for example, 5 ETH for 6 months.
Bring Launches LOCK-TO-PAY™ Offering Jewelry, Apparel, Electronics, Vacations and Much More by Simply Locking Crypto Tokens”
— Iri Zohar
TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bring Web3 Ltd, is stepping out of stealth mode, to reveal a new category of commerce, one that allows holders of crypto tokens to acquire products and services while keeping 100% of their assets. Bring has designed a revolutionary, patent pending, fintech mechanism that forwards fiat payments in return for future DeFi rewards.
Bring was founded by a team of seasoned executives headed by Meir (Iri) Zohar, a serial entrepreneur that has founded and led Oridian, eXelate, and Freshub to acquisitions totaling in hundreds of millions of dollars.
The company brings together two ecosystems: (1) Web3 - crypto platforms and exchanges, DeFi providers and crypto wallets; with (2) Retailers and Brands in a variety of verticals including apparel, jewelry, electronics, travel, food, entertainment, and streaming. Mr. Zohar explains that “via Bring, the retailers and brands get direct access to 10’s of millions of individuals that are looking to “put to work”, 10’s of billions of dollars”. Zohar adds that “the web3 players are able to offer genuine value to their users while generating a new substantial income stream”.
Bring is collaborating with some of the biggest players in both ecosystems and is planning to announce partnerships with first tier retailers and luxury consumer brands in the near future. Bring collaborating with the teams at Polkadot, Aurora and Chains. Alex Shevchenko, Co-founder and CEO @ Aurora Labs says: “I'm a big fan of Bring and its grand vision, and we're thrilled that Aurora holders will have access to this truly remarkable offering”.
The official launch will take place in the Louvre Museum, in Paris as part of the Paris Blockchain Week and Bring is one of the 10 finalists, picked from 700 startups, to participate in the event’s Start in Block competition.
