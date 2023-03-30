The Beloit Mattress Company Revolutionizes Sleep with Luxcore: An American-Made, 100% Recycled Steel Wire Spring System

A more complex design built with closer tolerances to help maintain the size, shape, and feel consumers expect in a superior mattress.
The market lacked a spring system that held its size, shape, and feel over time, so we built our own in Luxcore, a more complex build that helps produce a superior mattress for a better night's sleep.”
— Ryan Poppie, President of The Beloit Mattress Company
BELOIT, WI, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Beloit Mattress Company, a family-owned and operated manufacturer of factory-direct, best-value mattresses, announces the launch of its revolutionary, newly designed, and manufactured spring system, Luxcore.
Since its inception in 1929, The Beloit Mattress Company has successfully improved its mattresses through innovation, premium materials, and the best technology while maintaining quality control through traditional bed-making practices such as hand-tufting.
Manufactured in Willowbrook, Illinois, with American labor and 100% recycled steel, Luxcore is a superior sleeping surface that improves comfort and lowers the cost to the consumer by reducing the carbon footprint, which helps save our environment.
Luxcore spring units are ideal for platforms, foundations, and adjustable beds and are up to 28% cooler than foam (increasing airflow) and up to 26 % more durable than foam cores.
The unique zoning configuration of the fabric-encased coils means you get ideal firmness, comfort, and spring action, helping reduce that roll-off feeling while providing a consistent sleep surface that absorbs partner movement.
The revolutionary Vigor Edge Zoned Steel Perimeter features narrow-diameter Vigor coils that form a perimeter around the mattress, providing comfortable and superior support to the edge of the bed.
The Luxcore spring system is offered in three configurations.
1) The 6” Power Edge provides maximum comfort in a low-profile design for use in applications with a low height, such as antique beds and RVs, are preferred. This unit features 2.11 mm wire on the outside, two rows of coils, and 1.83 mm wire in the center section—875 total in the Queen.
2) The 8” Vigor Edge provides maximum comfort and support. This unit features 1.57 mm wire on the outside, three rows of narrow-diameter edge coils, and 1.83 mm wire in the center section—1148 total coils in the Queen.
3) The premium 8” Vigor Edge Zoned features 1.57 mm wire on the outside, three rows of narrow diameter edge coils, 1.83mm wire in the head/foot section, and 1.38 mm wire in the center section—1148 total coils in the queen.
About The Beloit Mattress Company
With a Beloit, WI factory and a second showroom in Rockford, IL, The Beloit Mattress Company offers factory-direct mattresses. It is known as one of the midwest's most complete and state-of-the-art mattress factories. They eliminate the middleman and pass the savings directly to the consumer without sacrificing quality and comfort. They have been handcrafting high-quality, all-natural fabric mattresses, using time-tested practices, one at a time, since 1929.
