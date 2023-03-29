Empowering Voices: A Unique Collaboration Between the Voices of Impact Awards™ and Morgan James Publishing

A Book Publishing Contract Awaits One Talented Awards Finalist
We are incredibly honored to collaborate with the Voices of Impact Awards™ as we share a common vision of empowering everyday heroes to share their stories and inspire change in the world.”
— David L. Hancock, Founder, and Publisher of Morgan James Publishing
DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Voices of Impact Awards™ is proud to announce its collaboration with Morgan James Publishing, offering one finalist the chance to receive a book publishing contract. The event will take place on September 23, 2023, in Denver, CO, and will bring together some of the most inspiring songwriters and inspiring personal stories from around the world.
The Voices of Impact Awards™ is a global storytelling project that is as much to improve mental health and self-esteem as it is a recognition platform for those who strive to make a difference in the world.
The Voices of Impact Awards™ represents a beacon of hope for those who seek to be heard, seen, and appreciated for their authentic selves. Inspired by some of the world's most impactful events, such as TEDx, the Grammys, and American Idol, the Voices of Impact Awards™ has created a celebration of the human spirit where individuals can feel truly recognized for their struggles, triumphs, and unique experiences.
A grand prize of $20,000 and the newly designated “Morgan James Book Award” are among numerous awards available for the participants. The book publishing contract from Morgan James Publishing will provide the recipient with a unique opportunity to share their story with a wider audience and potentially make a positive impact in the world.
This collaboration between the Voices of Impact Awards™ and Morgan James Publishing demonstrates a commitment to honor the everyday person whose inspiring song or personal story encapsulates the transformative power of one person's journey, showing that anyone can make a difference.
"We are beyond thrilled to partner with Morgan James Publishing to offer this unique opportunity to one of our finalists," said Steve Gallegos, Esq., Co-Founder and President of the Voices of Impact Awards™. "The book publishing contract will provide the winner with a global platform on which to share their story and this can potentially inspire hundreds of millions of people around the world. Our goal in creating these Awards is to show people that they do not need to be well-known or have a large social media following to make a profound and positive impact in the world.”
“At Morgan James Publishing, we are incredibly honored to collaborate with the Voices of Impact Awards™ as we share a common vision of empowering everyday heroes to share their stories and inspire change in the world, said Founder and Publisher, David L. Hancock. "This collaboration is a celebration of the unbreakable human spirit, as we join forces to champion the stories that inspire, uplift, and empower others to create a better world."
The Voices of Impact Awards™ competition is open to anyone with an original song or personal story that inspires humanity. The entry process is straightforward and easy to complete, making it accessible for everyone. The competition provides a supportive and encouraging environment for participants, making it a positive experience for all.
The event will take place on September 23, 2023, in Denver, CO, and is expected to bring together some of the most inspiring voices from around the world. For more information about the Voices of Impact Awards™, or to register to compete, visit www.voiawards.com.
About the Voices of Impact Awards™: The "Voices of Impact Awards™ is a celebration of the human spirit, designed to elevate and amplify the voices that deserve to be heard. The competition provides a platform for individuals to share their inspiring original songs or personal stories with a wider audience and potentially make a positive impact in the world.
About Morgan James Publishing: Morgan James Publishing is a leading publisher of non-fiction books. The company is dedicated to helping authors bring their stories to life and make a positive impact in the world. Morgan James Publishing provides authors with the support they need to publish and promote their books, including editing, design, marketing, and distribution services.
