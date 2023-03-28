Submit Release
Gluten-free Bakery Products Market All Set for Revenue Worth US$5.8 Bn in 2026: Fairfield Market Research

Ascending Demand for Allergen-free Foods to Act as a Growth Accelerant

/EIN News/ -- London, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celiac disease or gluten intolerance is rapidly becoming an area of concern for individuals around the world. Moreover, the awareness of the many benefits associated with gluten-free diets is increasing recently. Bakery has especially been among the most profitable sectors of this industry. A comprehensive study by Fairfield Market Research intends to uncover the expected growth pattern of the global gluten-free bakery products market over the next few years in addition to reporting the most lucrative business opportunity in the same. The global gluten-free bakery products market is expected to be valued at US$5.8 Bn by 2026 end. Between the years of forecast, 2021 and 2026, the market will possibly demonstrate over 1.7x growth in revenue,” projects the analyst.        

The report also indicates greater demand for allergen-free food products such as almond flour, coconut flour, and tapioca starch in line with the soaring popularity of the gluten-free segment. Growing implementation of favorable regulations by respective governments concerning the manufacturing of products, and the continual development of new and innovative gluten-free products to cater to target markets are also expected to have a positive influence on the growth trajectory of the global gluten-free bakery products market.

Key Research Insights

  • Gluten-free bakery products market valuation is poised for a strong CAGR of 11.9% through 2026
  • The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment continues to dominate with an estimated 10.4% growth during forecast period
  • With an expected growth of over 13% by 2026, the biscuits and cookies segment will showcase the fastest growth

Get PDF Sample Copy of Gluten-Free Bakery Products Market at https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/gluten-free-bakery-products-market/request-sample

Insights into Segmental Analysis

The global gluten-free bakery products market is segmented as follows – By Type, Nature, Sales Channel, and Region. Based on the ‘Product’ market segmentation, the ‘Biscuits & Cookies’ sub-segment is expected to account for the majority share of this market owing to the increasing penetration of gluten-free products in retail outlets, as well as these products being indispensable aspects of culinary culture. In terms of ‘Sales Channel’ market segmentation, the ‘Online Sales Channel’ sub-segment is slated to account for the majority market share. This can be attributed to the change in consumption habits, a preference for online shopping due to added convenience, increased internet penetration, and the availability of value-based discounts.

Key Report Highlights

  • Demand for gluten-free bakery products will climb up on the back of reduced dependence of brands on conventional bakery ingredients
  • Innovative, functional launches in gluten-free sector add value to market progression
  • The boom around organic bodes well for the organic segment of market, likely to achieve a remarkable incremental opportunity through 2026

Insights into Regional Analysis

Europe is expected to account for the majority share of the global gluten-free bakery products market over the forecast period. The significant presence of industry players in the region, a large target market, and the presence of favourable policies governing the manufacture of these products to ensure safety and quality, are some of the factors that can be highlighted for this. On the other hand, North America is expected to index the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Key Players in the Gluten-free Bakery Products Market

Apart from Pladis Global, Conagra Inc, Rudi’s Bakery, and NAIRN'S OATCAKES LIMITED, this report will also cover other prominent players in the gluten-free bakery products market, particularly detailing their respective key strategic developments that lend a competitive edge. Some of these other major profiled companies include Barilla Group, Mondelez International, Dr. Schär AG / SPA, Associated British Foods Plc, Kinnikinnick Foods Inc., and ALDI.

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Request for Custom Research: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/gluten-free-bakery-products-market/request-customization

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details
Base Year 2020  
Forecast Year 2021 – 2026
Market Size in 2021 US$3.3 Bn
Estimated Market Size in 2026 US$5.8 Bn
CAGR 11.9%  
Key Players Bob’s Red Mill, General Mills, Inc., H.J. Heinz Company, Dr. Schär, Enjoy Life Natural Brands LLC, Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Golden West Specialty Foods, Boulder Brands, Inc.

The Global Gluten-Free Bakery Products Market is Segmented as Below:

By Product Type Coverage

  • Bread
  • Cakes, Pastries & Muffins
  • Biscuits & Cookies
  • Others

By Nature Coverage

  • Conventional
  • Organic

By Sales Channel Coverage

  • Supermarket/ Hypermarket
  • Convenience Stores
  • Online
  • Specialty Stores

By Geographical Coverage

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa

Leading Companies

  • Pladis Global
  • Conagra, Inc.
  • Rudi’s Bakery
  • NAIRN'S OATCAKES LIMITED
  • Barilla Group
  • Mondelez International
  • Schär AG / SPA
  • Associated British Foods plc
  • Kinnikinnick Foods Inc.
  • ALDI

Inside This Report You Will Find:

1. Executive Summary
2. Market Overview
3. Global Gluten-Free Bakery Products Market Outlook, 2018 - 2026
4. North America Gluten-Free Bakery Products Market Outlook, 2018 - 2026
5. Europe Gluten-Free Bakery Products Market Outlook, 2018 - 2026
6. Asia Pacific Gluten-Free Bakery Products Market Outlook, 2018 - 2026
7. Latin America Gluten-Free Bakery Products Market Outlook, 2018 - 2026
8. Middle East & Africa Gluten-Free Bakery Products Market Outlook, 2018 - 2026
9. Competitive Landscape
10. Appendix

Learn More About the Report Inclusions, and Research Methodology: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/gluten-free-bakery-products-market/more-information

About Us

Fairfield Market Research is a UK-based market research provider. Fairfield offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from customized reports to consulting solutions. With a strong European footprint, Fairfield operates globally and helps businesses navigate through business cycles, with quick responses and multi-pronged approaches. The company values an eye for insightful take on global matters, ably backed by a team of exceptionally experienced researchers. With a strong repository of syndicated market research reports that are continuously published & updated to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met with absolute promptness.

Contact

Fairfield Market Research
London, UK
UK +44 (0)20 30025888   
USA (Toll-free) +1 (844) 3829746 
Web: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/
Email: sales@fairfieldmarketresearch.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/FairfieldMarket
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fairfield-market-research-uk


Primary Logo

