Gluten-free Bakery Products Market All Set for Revenue Worth US$5.8 Bn in 2026: Fairfield Market Research

/EIN News/ -- London, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celiac disease or gluten intolerance is rapidly becoming an area of concern for individuals around the world. Moreover, the awareness of the many benefits associated with gluten-free diets is increasing recently. Bakery has especially been among the most profitable sectors of this industry. A comprehensive study by Fairfield Market Research intends to uncover the expected growth pattern of the global gluten-free bakery products market over the next few years in addition to reporting the most lucrative business opportunity in the same. The global gluten-free bakery products market is expected to be valued at US$5.8 Bn by 2026 end. “Between the years of forecast, 2021 and 2026, the market will possibly demonstrate over 1.7x growth in revenue,” projects the analyst.
The report also indicates greater demand for allergen-free food products such as almond flour, coconut flour, and tapioca starch in line with the soaring popularity of the gluten-free segment. Growing implementation of favorable regulations by respective governments concerning the manufacturing of products, and the continual development of new and innovative gluten-free products to cater to target markets are also expected to have a positive influence on the growth trajectory of the global gluten-free bakery products market.
Key Research Insights
Insights into Segmental Analysis
The global gluten-free bakery products market is segmented as follows – By Type, Nature, Sales Channel, and Region. Based on the ‘Product’ market segmentation, the ‘Biscuits & Cookies’ sub-segment is expected to account for the majority share of this market owing to the increasing penetration of gluten-free products in retail outlets, as well as these products being indispensable aspects of culinary culture. In terms of ‘Sales Channel’ market segmentation, the ‘Online Sales Channel’ sub-segment is slated to account for the majority market share. This can be attributed to the change in consumption habits, a preference for online shopping due to added convenience, increased internet penetration, and the availability of value-based discounts.
Key Report Highlights
Insights into Regional Analysis
Europe is expected to account for the majority share of the global gluten-free bakery products market over the forecast period. The significant presence of industry players in the region, a large target market, and the presence of favourable policies governing the manufacture of these products to ensure safety and quality, are some of the factors that can be highlighted for this. On the other hand, North America is expected to index the highest CAGR over the forecast period.
Key Players in the Gluten-free Bakery Products Market
Apart from Pladis Global, Conagra Inc, Rudi’s Bakery, and NAIRN'S OATCAKES LIMITED, this report will also cover other prominent players in the gluten-free bakery products market, particularly detailing their respective key strategic developments that lend a competitive edge. Some of these other major profiled companies include Barilla Group, Mondelez International, Dr. Schär AG / SPA, Associated British Foods Plc, Kinnikinnick Foods Inc., and ALDI.
REPORT SCOPE
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Base Year
|2020
|Forecast Year
|2021 – 2026
|Market Size in 2021
|US$3.3 Bn
|Estimated Market Size in 2026
|US$5.8 Bn
|CAGR
|11.9%
|Key Players
|Bob’s Red Mill, General Mills, Inc., H.J. Heinz Company, Dr. Schär, Enjoy Life Natural Brands LLC, Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Golden West Specialty Foods, Boulder Brands, Inc.
The Global Gluten-Free Bakery Products Market is Segmented as Below:
By Product Type Coverage
By Nature Coverage
By Sales Channel Coverage
By Geographical Coverage
Leading Companies
Inside This Report You Will Find:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Overview
3. Global Gluten-Free Bakery Products Market Outlook, 2018 - 2026
4. North America Gluten-Free Bakery Products Market Outlook, 2018 - 2026
5. Europe Gluten-Free Bakery Products Market Outlook, 2018 - 2026
6. Asia Pacific Gluten-Free Bakery Products Market Outlook, 2018 - 2026
7. Latin America Gluten-Free Bakery Products Market Outlook, 2018 - 2026
8. Middle East & Africa Gluten-Free Bakery Products Market Outlook, 2018 - 2026
9. Competitive Landscape
10. Appendix
