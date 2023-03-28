Global Seaweed Snacks Market Share In Terms of Revenue Is Expected to Grow Around $2.8 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.4%

[164 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Seaweed Snacks Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 1602 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow about USD 2800 million by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 10.4% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Singha Corporation, SEAWEED MARKET OÜ, Ocean’s Halo, SeaSnax, KPOP Foods, Kimnori U.S.A. Inc., Annie Chun’s, Inc., Frito-Lay North America, Inc., gimMe Health Foods Inc., Taokaenoi Food & Marketing PCL, and others.

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, NV, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Seaweed Snacks Market By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Convenience Store, And Online), By Source (Red, Brown, And Green), By Type (Nori Sheets, Flakes, Bars, Chips, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

What are Seaweed Snacks? How big is the Seaweed Snacks Industry?

Report Overview:

The global Seaweed Snacks market size was estimated to be worth roughly USD 1602 million in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 2800 million by 2028. The global Seaweed Snacks market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.4% during the forecast period.

Seaweed snacks are tiny pieces of food eaten in between meals. Usually comprised of green, brown, or red seaweed, these are nibbled. Minerals and vitamins like calcium, magnesium, potassium, iron, copper, and iodine are all included in seaweed snacks. They are also a good source of fiber and vitamins. Organic and non-GMO components are both present in seaweed snacks.

These seaweed snacks are typically made with healthy, gluten-free ingredients that have been certified by the United States Department of Agriculture. By facilitating the intake of minerals, vitamins, and protein, these food items promote good health.

Global Seaweed Snacks Market: Growth Factors

One of the main factors driving the growth of the global seaweed snacks market is the high nutritional content of these snacks, as consumers are searching for healthier substitutes for mid-meal snacking. Omega 3 fatty acids, fiber, folic acid, iron, potassium, iodine, antioxidants, calcium, and minerals are all naturally abundant in seaweed snacks.

They are also perfect for those who prefer snacks made from non-animal sources. These snacks are free of chemicals, allergens, and gluten. The discovery of a variety of plant compounds in seaweed snacks works to boost their popularity because they collectively have a potent antioxidant effect.

However, a lack of awareness among people regarding the availability of a wide range of seaweed snacks in the market is likely to restrain the global market growth. Despite growing health consciousness among consumers, people are not able to get the right product like Seaweed snacks, which in turn is likely to hamper the growth of the global market.

The prevalence of thyroid dysfunction among people worldwide is rising, which will increase market expansion prospects. Iodine and amino acids found in seaweed snacks will help the thyroid gland to operate properly. Additionally, it contains fiber, which improves gut health and aids in weight loss. Additionally, seaweed snacks reduce blood pressure, cholesterol, and the danger of blood clots.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1602 million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 2800 million CAGR Growth Rate 10.4% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Singha Corporation, SEAWEED MARKET OÜ, Ocean’s Halo, SeaSnax, KPOP Foods, Kimnori U.S.A. Inc., Annie Chun’s, Inc., Frito-Lay North America, Inc., gimMe Health Foods Inc., and Taokaenoi Food & Marketing PCL. Key Segment By Distribution Channel, By Source, By Type And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Seaweed Snacks Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global Seaweed Snacks market is segmented based on type, source, distribution channel, and region.

The market can be divided into online specialty shops, convenience stores, and hypermarkets based on the distribution channel. Because specialty shops provide excellent customer service, thorough product specifications, and customer guidance, they hold the largest market share for seaweed snacks globally. Furthermore, these stores actively promote the sales of their private and international level branches.

The global Seaweed Snacks market is segmented as follows:

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets & Supermarket

Convenience Store

Specialty Stores

Online

By Source

Red

Brown

Green

By Type

Nori sheets

Flakes

Bars

Chips

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Seaweed Snacks market include -

Taokaenoi Food & Marketing PCL

gimMe Health Foods Inc.

Frito-Lay North America, Inc.

Annie Chun’s, Inc.

Kimnori U.S.A. Inc.

KPOP Foods

SeaSnax

Ocean’s Halo

SEAWEED MARKET OÜ

Singha Corporation

Others

Key Insights from Primary Research:

Based on type segmentation, By type, the market can be segmented into chips, bars, flakes, nori sheets in 2021

Based on source segmentation, the market can be segmented into green, brown, and red sources in 2021

On the basis of region, the “Asia Pacific” region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Distribution Channel, By Source, By Type and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

Due to the significant consumer demand in the region, the Asia Pacific region holds the highest share of the global market for seaweed snacks. Additionally, improved living standards and an increase in disposable income will certainly accelerate regional market expansion. Due to the existence of significant market leaders in the region, North America is anticipated to experience the fastest growth in the global market. Additionally, the regional market will grow even more as a result of growth initiatives taken by top industry players, such as product innovations.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In March 2020 , Gimme Health Foods Inc., launched its new sea salt & avocado oil roasted flavor. It is inspired by consumer trends and the health benefits of these snacks.

Gimme Health Foods Inc., launched its new sea salt & avocado oil roasted flavor. It is inspired by consumer trends and the health benefits of these snacks. In September 2018, Nora Snacks – a subsidiary of Taokaenoi Food & Marketing PCL, launched a range of seaweed chips in the U.S. The company introduced seaweed snacks through Amazon and other online stores.

