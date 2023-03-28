MortgageRight Unveils Innovative "Test Drive" Campaign to Revolutionize Mortgage Branching Platform

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanta, Georgia -

MortgageRight, a leading mortgage financier specializing in residential home financing, has announced the launch of its revolutionary "Test Drive" campaign, designed to help mortgage originators explore a better mortgage branching platform with ease and confidence. The new process, showcased on their website at https://branchright.com/, aims to provide a more personalized, transparent, and efficient mortgage branch experience.

The "Test Drive" represents a breakthrough in the mortgage branching space, offering potential mortgage originators and their teams a comprehensive, step-by-step behind the scenes look at the MortgageRight branch platform. With a combination of cutting-edge technology and upfront access, MortgageRight's new system simplifies the process of exploring a better branch platform for originators.

Tanner Allen, CEO of MortgageRight, expressed his excitement about the launch of the "Test Drive" campaign saying, “We are actually putting producers right in the driver’s seat and actually wanting them to test drive our branching model and how we do that is by offering them a look into everything they would see if they were already producing for MortgageRight."

Key features of the Mortgage Right "Test Drive" per Tanner Allen:

The company offers producers direct access to the top by providing them with the owner's personal mobile number. This is a unique approach that sets them apart from other companies and helps producers get their jobs done efficiently, as there are no layers in the company to navigate through.

Unlike most companies that make a significant profit off their producers, this company shows its producers the behind-the-scenes raw pricing that they receive from investors. This transparency is rare in the industry and is a significant advantage that sets them apart.

Producers are given the opportunity to watch a file go through from origination to closing, with live automated updates along the way. This level of transparency is a significant advantage that helps producers better understand the process and helps them provide better service to their clients.

The company provides full access to the branch support and loan file support teams, allowing producers to experience firsthand the excellent support and technology that the company provides.

Producers are given the chance to speak with current branch managers and loan originators to confirm that the claims made by the company are true. This level of transparency and openness is a significant advantage that helps build trust with producers.

Branch managers are shown an actual profit and loss statement, ensuring that there are no hidden fees or surprises. This level of honesty and transparency sets the company apart from others who hide fees and other charges.

The "Test Drive" campaign is now available to prospective mortgage originators and their teams nationwide. To learn more about MortgageRight's innovative mortgage branch opportunity or to begin a personalized "Test Drive" experience, visit https://branchright.com/ or contact a MortgageRight directly at 866-228-7703.

About MortgageRight:

MortgageRight is a leading mortgage financier committed to providing the most aggressive mortgage branching opportunity in the industry. With a focus on fast turn times, raw pricing, and a P & L branch model, MortgageRight simplifies the financing origination process and empowers their branch partners to grow their business. For more information, visit https://branchright.com/, or email: al@mortgageright.com.

###

For more information about MortgageRight, contact the company here:



MortgageRight

Alvaro Moreira

866-228-7703

info@branchright.com

1 Perimeter Park South

Suite 230 South

Birmingham, AL 35243

Alvaro Moreira