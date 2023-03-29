Finishing & Mailing Center Installation of New Heidelberg Press

Dallas, TX - The Finishing & Mailing Center is excited to announce the acquisition of our newest Heidelberg press.
This new press will allow us to process jobs at 3x our previous speed and offer our customers more cost-effective results.”
— Phillip Squiric
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Finishing & Mailing Center, a provider of printing, saddle-stitching, direct mail and fulfillment services, is excited to announce the acquisition and installation of our newest Heidelberg press. The investment in cutting-edge technology enhances the Finishing & Mailing Center’s high quality, high volume direct mail programs, which include creative design, list purchasing, digital and conventional printing, bindery, and mailing services.
“This investment reinforces our commitments to our clients, our employees, our community, and our core values,” stated Phillip Squiric, President, Finishing & Mailing Center. “We have completed the install of our new 40 inch press. It's a 2018 Heidelberg XL 106 - 8 color perfector with LED UV. This new press will allow us to process jobs at 3x our previous speed and offer our customers more cost-effective results. Particularly valuable is the quality of work that the LED UV ink produces. The 40 inch press allows our printed product quality to far exceed what a standard web or lessor press would produce. ”
As of 2022, Phillip Squiric is the newest president of Finishing & Mailing Center. The Finishing & Mailing Center, a woman and minority owned company, employs over 80% of its personnel as minorities from the local area, and this new investment is expected to lead to increased job creation.
The Heidelberg press is one of the most energy-efficient and highly automated presses available today, offering speed-to-market, excellent quality, innovation, and cost-effectiveness. The press leverages both AI and big data to optimize press settings, improve uptime, reduce waste, and enhance print quality. It is also CO2-neutral, meaning that the environmental cost of building it has been offset by planting trees through a sustainable Gold Standard reforestation project.
The new press can provide a range of sustainable solutions, in support of customers’ cost-effective and sustainable printing and packaging goals, including:
Environmentally friendly inks and embellishments
Structural design for less printing waste
VOC-free alternatives to conventional printing
FSC (Forestry Stewardship Council) and PEFC (Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification)
Squiric added, "Our investment in the Heidelberg press is a testament to our commitment to delivering high-quality, sustainable printing and direct mail solutions that meet the needs of our customers while minimizing our impact on the environment and helping to drive economic growth in our community,” said Squiric.
The Finishing & Mailing Center created a time-lapse video of the installation of the Heidelberg press.
About the Finishing & Mailing Center
The Finishing & Mailing Center, LLC is a woman and minority owned company which has grown substantially over the years and now provides direct mail programs to businesses and nonprofits all across the United States. The company is driven by its core values: To Act in the client’s best interest, Be kind, Continually improve, Do generous things, Exceed expectations, and Follow the process. Learn more about its services including creative design, list purchasing, printing (both digital printing and conventional printing), as well as bindery and mailing services, and start your innovation consult today.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
William Squiric
Finishing & Mailing Center
+1 214-747-6244
email us here