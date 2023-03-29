Dusty Cars, A Top Appraiser and Buyer of Classic Porsches, Announces New Car Summaries of Recently Sold Automobiles

Dusty Cars, a leading buyer of classic cars especially Porsche, Jaguar, and Mercedes makes and models, is announcing new summaries of recent cars for sale.
PLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dusty Cars, California's top-rated classic car buyer at https://dustycars.com/, is proud to announce new summaries of recently sold classic vehicles including classic Porsche 911s from the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, and beyond. Classic car owners may need support to sell a classic car to the right buyer. The newly updated content provides details for learning the value and receiving an expert appraisal for a vintage Porsche 911 automobile.
"Classic Porsche owners who call us usually ask; 'how do I sell my classic 911?' If the car needs restoration, a dealer isn't that interested. But we are always interested, no matter what condition the Porsche is in!" explained Douglas Berry, founder of Dusty Cars. "We know classic cars such as the Porsche 911s from the 1960s to the 1990s and beyond, and we love to restore and sell them to other classic Porsche enthusiasts."
CLASSIC CAR OWNERS WONDERING "HOW TO SELL" A PORSCHE 911 CAN GET A FAIR APPRAISAL ON A CLASSIC VEHICLE
Here is the background on this release. The Porsche 911 has been a popular luxury car for decades. According to Porsche Cars North America (https://www.porsche.com/usa/aboutporsche/porschecarsnorthamerica/), retail deliveries for 2021 reached 70,025 new vehicles. Classic Porsche 911s from any decade remain popular in the vintage car market and can carry an excellent resale value. If a vintage luxury vehicle requires restoration, it may not interest a traditional used-car dealer. Indeed, the owner of a classic Porsche 911 in poor condition may need help with "how to sell my car." One of the top online classic car buyers can help assess the value and provide a fair price for a used classic Porsche 911.
ABOUT DUSTY CARS
Dusty Cars are California's top classic car buyer. The company buys classic cars offering top prices, free evaluations, and best-in-class cash offers. The company focuses on truly "classic" vehicles such as classic Porsches, classic Jaguars (especially the Jaguar E-series), and classic Mercedes. It is a buyer of classic Alfa Romeos, Fords, Chevys, and Toyotas, depending on year and condition. Persons who want to sell a classic car fast and fair are encouraged to visit the website and contact a vintage car specialist for a cash offer.
