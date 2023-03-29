PoeticÁI, AI Poetry Generating App, Launching on App Store Friday 31st March 2023

Discover the magic of poetry with PoeticÁI, the app that combines AI & poetry! Create stunning images & unique poems. Transform words into art.
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Discover the magic of poetry with PoeticÁI, the app that combines AI & poetry! Create stunning images & unique poems that transform your words into art.
Announcing the launch of PoeticÁI by Itch Studio, London. PoeticÁI (pronounced Poetic AI) is a revolutionary new app that makes creating poetry easy and fun for everyone.
PoeticÁI uses advanced machine learning algorithms to help users create beautiful and engaging poems with just a few clicks. Whether a seasoned poet or a complete beginner, PoeticÁI makes it easy for users to express themselves in ways they never thought possible.
The attached poem ‘The Power of Words’ on the subject of ‘Press Releases’ was created using PoeticÁI with just a few clicks.
With PoeticÁI, you can:
Choose a variety of poetry styles and themes
Enter your own words or phrases to customise your poem
Share your poem on social media and/or with friends and family
"Our goal with PoeticÁI is to democratise poetry and make it accessible to everyone," said John Durcan, founder of Itch Studio Ltd. "We believe everyone has a story to tell, and poetry is one of the most powerful ways to share those stories.”
PoeticÁI is committed to its mission statement to bring poetry to the masses and donates a portion of all profits to literacy charities including ‘Worldreader’ and ‘Room to Read’.
PoeticÁI is available now for free to pre-order on the Apple App Store with a general public release on March 31st 2023. An Android version is expected to follow later this summer.
