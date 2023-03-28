Confluence Festival Lineup Announced: Dierks Bentley, Flo Rida, Brothers Osborne and more

Also, Brittney Spencer, Bailey Zimmerman, Rissi Palmer and 20 more regional acts to perform, along with St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and Jazz St. Louis

MADISON, IL, USA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2023 Confluence Festival will once again feature chart-topping talent across multiple genres, including many regional favorites for the thousands of fans expected for the Enjoy Illinois 300 Presented by TicketSmarter race weekend, June 2-4.

Already announced 14-time Grammy-nominated Dierks Bentley will headline, playing a full set in what will be his only St. Louis appearance this year. He leads an impressive award-winning lineup:

• Flo Rida

• Brothers Osborne

• Brittney Spencer

• Bailey Zimmerman

• Rissi Palmer

• Tim Dugger

“We are so excited to deliver an impressive second-year experience for racing fans as they return to World Wide Technology Raceway,” said Curtis Francois, Owner and CEO of World Wide Technology Raceway. “We have so much to celebrate and live music entertainment is an important part of how we want to attract and delight our guests at the Enjoy Illinois 300.”

David L. Steward, Founder and Chairman of World Wide Technology said, “My family and I are honored to partner with Curtis Francois and the entire WWT Raceway team to bring another amazing line up for this year’s Confluence Festival.”

Special performances by BeBe Winans, Jazz St. Louis, the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, Madison High School Marching Band and The Muny Teens will put an unforgettable and uniquely local stamp on the event.

“We were intentional about developing a line-up that is exciting, representative and true to the mission of Confluence,” said Kwofe Coleman, President and CEO of the Muny, and producer of the Confluence Festival. “Sharing the platform of Enjoy Illinois 300’s remarkable reach among local and national artists from various genres is a special opportunity to celebrate the concept of together and offer race-goers and attendees an unforgettable experience.”

Regional acts scheduled to perform over the weekend include:

Blinded By Stereo

DJ Mahf

DJ Big D

Dr. Zhivegas

Dylan Triplett

Funky Butt Brass Band

Lamar Harris

Malena Smith

Red and Black Brass Band

St. Boogie Brass Band

The Bobby Ford Band

The Mighty Pines – lead singer Neil Salsich is currently competing on NBC’s The Voice!

Vella La Vella

We Are Root Mod

The thousands of fans projected to attend the upcoming Enjoy Illinois 300 Presented by TicketSmarter race and related festivities will be entertained at every turn throughout race weekend. All concerts are included with a race ticket. Tickets sales for the Enjoy Illinois 300 race can be found online.

Confluence Festival: Crossroads of Concert & Community is produced as a collaboration between local arts institutions and arts executives. It is a showcase of innovation, talent and live entertainment and represents the region’s communities coming together in welcoming NASCAR, the No. 1 form of motorsports in the U.S, to World Wide Technology Raceway.

