Pixelligent Appoints Sam Livingston as Senior Vice President of Manufacturing and Operations

/EIN News/ -- BALTIMORE, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixelligent Technologies today announced that Sam Livingston has joined the leadership team as Senior Vice President of Manufacturing and Operations.



As chief architect of Pixelligent’s global manufacturing strategy, his near-term priority is to grow mass-production capacity to meet demand for the company’s PixClear®, PixJet®, and PixNIL® Designer Compounds. The products enable AR/MR/XR devices, OLED/Mini and MicroLED displays, optical/LIDAR sensors, and other industrial applications.

Sam’s expertise is scaling operations to manufacture chemicals, specialty materials, and other complex products for emerging innovators and industry leaders. His extensive experience spans R&D, process and project engineering, quality, and technology management, as well as new plant construction and lean manufacturing. As a senior executive, he has led strategic development and capital planning for large-scale manufacturing facilities, and implemented industry-leading health, safety, and environmental performance initiatives.

Over his 30+ year career, he has been a leader in the production of inorganic materials. His previous employers include Kerr McGee Chemicals, LyondellBasell, Millennium Inorganic Chemicals, TriWest, and Tronox.

“Sam has consistently delivered outstanding business results by increasing production performance and improving product quality, while keeping costs in check,” said Pixelligent’s President and CEO, Craig Bandes. “He is a skilled operations leader that shares our commitment to manufacturing safely and responsibly so that we offer innovative products to customers, grow Pixelligent, and contribute to the community we call home. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team.”

Sam holds two Bachelor of Applied Science degrees from Mississippi State University, one in biomedical/medical engineering and the second in chemical engineering. He earned an MBA in business administration and management, also from Mississippi State University.

PixClear®, PixJet®, and PixNIL® are registered trademarks of Pixelligent.

