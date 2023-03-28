Submit Release
Sword Group: H2 2022 Report of the Liquidity Agreement

/EIN News/ -- Liquidity Contract

Windhof - March, 28 2023

Sword Group - H2 Report of the Liquidity Agreement contracted with ODDO BHF from 01/07/2022 au 31/12/2022


Under the liquidity contract awarded by Sword Group to ODDO BHF, as of 31/12/2022, the following resources appeared on the account of liquidity:

10,195 shares

€452,522


- Number of transactions executed during the semester at purchase: 654

- Number of transactions executed during the semester on sale: 797

- Volume exchanged over the semester upon purchase: 35,780 shares for an amount of €1,014,529

- Volume exchanged over the semester for sale: 29,405 shares for an amount of €1,170 349


As a reminder, during the last balance sheet of 30/06/2022, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account:

13,820 shares

€296,701

The implementation of the liquidity contract is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision No. 2018-01 dated July 2, 2018, establishing liquidity contracts on equity securities as accepted market practice.



About Sword Group

Sword has 2,700+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.

As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in complex IT & business project management.

Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

Contact: Sword Group - 2, rue d’Arlon L-8399 Windhof - investorrelations@sword-group.lu 

Attachment


Primary Logo

