Sword Group: H2 2022 Report of the Liquidity Agreement

Windhof - March, 28 2023



Sword Group - H2 Report of the Liquidity Agreement contracted with ODDO BHF from 01/07/2022 au 31/12/2022





Under the liquidity contract awarded by Sword Group to ODDO BHF, as of 31/12/2022, the following resources appeared on the account of liquidity:



10,195 shares

€452,522





- Number of transactions executed during the semester at purchase: 654



- Number of transactions executed during the semester on sale: 797



- Volume exchanged over the semester upon purchase: 35,780 shares for an amount of €1,014,529



- Volume exchanged over the semester for sale: 29,405 shares for an amount of €1,170 349



As a reminder, during the last balance sheet of 30/06/2022, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account:



13,820 shares



€296,701



The implementation of the liquidity contract is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision No. 2018-01 dated July 2, 2018, establishing liquidity contracts on equity securities as accepted market practice.









About Sword Group



Sword has 2,700+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.



As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in complex IT & business project management.



Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.



Contact: Sword Group - 2, rue d’Arlon L-8399 Windhof - investorrelations@sword-group.lu

