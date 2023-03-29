SwabTek® & Nonprofit “Voices for Awareness” Partnering to Increase Education Outreach & Expand Fentanyl Prevention

Partnership between SwabTek and Voices for Awareness
Our SwabTek team is very proud to be partnering with ‘Voices for Awareness. Our two organizations are committed to raising awareness about the dangers of illicit fentanyl use and abuse”
— Bobby Betros, CEO of SwabTek
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SwabTek® and national nonprofit organization, the “Voices for Awareness Foundation” (VFAF), announced a new partnership today. The collaborative effort looks to strengthen the impact that each organization can make in their efforts to eliminate the harms of fentanyl in local communities across the country. Among other efforts, the partnership will integrate SwabTek’s Fentanyl+ Detection Tests into VFAF’s “Opioid-Reversal Kit,” with the goal of providing a comprehensive toolkit for the prevention of fentanyl abuse and overdose in US schools.
VFAF is a nonprofit organization based in Grand Junction, Colorado, with a mission to promote public awareness of counterfeit drugs, illicit fentanyl, and self-harm. One of VFAF’s primary objectives is the deployment of their “Primary Prevention Education & Opioid-Reversal Kit” to schools through their Operation Facing Fentanyl initiative. The Kit provides prevention education materials and overdose-reversal medication in a single, contained unit, and is donated to schools through contributions made by donors in the community.
The newly announced partnership will see the SwabTek Fentanyl+ Detection Test included as a core component of VFAF’s Kit. The test will provide much-needed fentanyl detection technologies to schools who are facing an alarming rise in fentanyl-related overdoses and poisonings among students. SwabTek’s Fentanyl+ Detection Test is a first-of-its kind tool available to administrators, school resource officers, and parents to proactively identify the presence of fentanyl in student belongings such as pills and vape pens, helping to eliminate drugs of abuse before they have the potential to cause harm.
“The SwabTek team is very proud to be partnering with ‘Voices for Awareness’,” said Bobby Betros, SwabTek Chief Executive Officer. “Proactive efforts are key to the success of long-term drug prevention, which is why we are committed to contributing our Fentanyl+ Tests to the Opioid-Reversal Kit. Pairing proactive detection technology with evidence-based education has the power to significantly reduce incidents of drug abuse and the potential for overdose.”
In addition to the inclusion of the SwabTek Fentanyl+ Detection Test in the Opioid-Reversal Kit, the company’s partnership with VFAF will include initiatives such as conducting joint-education presentations, joint-participation in drug awareness campaigns and national programs, and other collaborative efforts through SwabTek’s “Guardian Coalition.”
“Our ‘Voices for Awareness Foundation’ was formed to sound the alarm on the dangers of Illicit fentanyl,” said Andrea Thomas, VFAF Founder and Executive Director. “Fentanyl is killing Americans every five minutes; most from first-time use. We are happy to be working with SwabTek to increase our educational outreach, and provide important tests, training, and better resources for parents and students to identify and prevent fentanyl use. We believe by promoting fentanyl education and prevention, and bringing this information to the forefront, we can save lives. We look forward to partnering with SwabTek in these efforts.”
About SwabTek:
SwabTek is a US-based manufacturer that produces the world's only dry reagent detection tests for narcotics and explosives. SwabTek’s technology replaces hazardous liquid chemicals and complicated procedures with simple and safe, dry-reagent technology. Online demos and other product data can be found at www.swabtek.com/pages/resources. SwabTek products are available online now at www.swabtek.com/collections/kits and offline by contacting a member of SwabTek’s team at sales@swabtek.com. For further information regarding the “Guardian Coalition”, please check: www.guardiancoalition; call: 1-775-277-7977; or email: coalition@swabtek.com.
About “Voices for Awareness Foundation”:
A nonprofit organization based in Grand Junction, CO, the Voices for Awareness Foundation promotes awareness about counterfeit drugs, illicit fentanyl, and self-harm. By promoting fentanyl education and bringing this information to the forefront we can save lives. VFAF is active in fentanyl legislation, prevention education, reducing stigma, and other areas of fentanyl awareness. VFAF also works with affected families that lost a loved one due to fentanyl poisoning; bringing their stories to the public and assisting them with their advocacy efforts. Voices partners with other organizations and networks to bring fentanyl education and current information about the fentanyl crisis to the forefront. For more information: www.voicesforawareness.com.
