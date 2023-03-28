Personal Diversity Challenge Seeks Additional Participants to Make Change

An innovative and first of its kind Personal Diversity Challenge Program is hosting their 2nd ever nation-wide challenge and is seeking additional participants
Participants in our first challenge were amazed at the immediate impact implementing micro-actions had on their interactions. We are excited to see who will join us for round 2.”
— Kari Heistad
NORTH ANDOVER, MA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- An innovative and first of its kind Personal Diversity Challenge Program is hosting their second ever nation-wide challenge and is seeking additional participants. First launched in January of 2023, the 4-in-4 Personal Diversity Challenge utilizes the power of the individual and personal choices, via micro-actions, to drive first incremental and then waves of change throughout the workplace.
When people experience the power of implementing micro-actions firsthand, they are surprised that by making small adjustments to your interactions, you can radically change the outcomes. “Participants in our first challenge were amazed at the immediate impact implementing micro-actions had on their interactions. We created quite an enthused community of diversity challengers and are excited to see who will join us for round 2.” says Kari Heistad, CEO of the DEI Boxx.
The Micro-Actions Diversity Challenge will provide participants with weekly pairs of actions: Micro-aggressions as actions to stop and micro-affirmations as positive actions that can replace negative behaviors. Kari Heistad, spoke to the power of the paired Micro-Actions. “Often when we are encouraging behavior change, we tell people to stop doing something without giving them a replacement behavior. By pairing a negative and a positive action, it is clear what action to stop and what action to replace that with.”
Registration for the program remains open until April 7, 2023. To register for this transformational challenge visit DEIBoxx.com, or email: Kari@CultureCoach.biz
The challenge will begin on Monday April 3, 2023. The previous challenge had over 100 participants enacting thousands of micro-actions for positive change over the course of 7 weeks. The current challenge is looking to have an even larger pool of participants. Will you step up to the challenge and be part of the micro-action diversity change effort?
DEIBoxx
The DEIBoxx focuses on creating more respectful and inclusive workplace cultures by providing easy to use micro-tools and resources for organizations that support the launch and growth of diversity programs. DEIBoxx.com
