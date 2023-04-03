Garden State Founders Tamara and Sean Turman are ‛Keeping it Clean and Classy’ with the PocketBookProtector

Tamara and Sean Turman, Founders of PocketBookProtector The PocketBookProtector Tamara Turman, co-founder of the PocketBookProtector

We take pride in our product and know that you will be satisfied with the protection. It provides the perfect way to keep the bottom of your bag clean.” — Tamara and Sean Turman

SOUTH JERESEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tamara and Sean Turman, founders of the PocketbookProtector, pose the simple question, “Tired of your pocketbook or book bag getting dirty?” This innovative sibling team has created a product to safeguard your pocketbook, diaper bags, book bags, and accessories from hazardous pollutants in high-traffic locations such as restrooms or dining establishments. Spring is almost here, and the PocketbookProtector makes the perfect gift for Easter and Mother’s Day. While sitting on the pew at church or enjoying a sumptuous meal at the family’s favorite restaurant with Mom, the PocketbookProtector provides a barrier from pesty germs.

According to an article in WebMD, “Whether germs are viral, bacterial, or fungal, some can remain active on most surfaces for several days — no matter whether the surface is stainless steel, wood, plastic, or even the paper in a magazine,” says Elaine Jong, MD, co-director of the University of Washington Travel Clinic in Seattle.

By using the PocketbookProtector, people can help prevent those germs from getting into their home environment. This simple device attaches to most bags and protects it from dirt, bacteria, and other contaminants. It actually covers the bottom of the bag and customers can remove it easily before entering the home. In addition, travelers can use the PocketbookProtector to keep their bags clean and serve as an extra level of protection while vacationing or on the go.

Unfortunately, people will clean their dirty shoes, but do not realize that their pocketbook and bags have touched some of the same filthy surfaces. This exposes them to harmful germs living right on these items. Experts agree the best way for people to protect themselves from disease promoting microorganisms is portable protection. They suggest having plenty of soap, alcohol swabs, or easy-to-use gel sanitizers readily available. Added to that list should be the PocketbookProtector as an additional precaution.

The PocketbookProtector, made from the finest high-quality material, is available in disposable and non-disposable form and in a variety of complementary colors. It is an appropriate present for any occasion from birthdays to Christmas, especially for the germ-conscious folks on your list.

For more information logon to www.pocketbookprotector.com or send an email info@pocketbookprotector.com.