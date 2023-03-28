Stadium MK welcomes a new era with Allego ultra-fast charging hub

Allego opens first state-of-the-art EV-charging hub at MK Dons Stadium in Milton Keynes, United Kingdom

The latest addition to Allego's vast European public EV-charging network is the ultra-fast charging hub at Stadium MK. The now operable and fully accessible site will provide for 3 dual-socket 300kW chargers, amounting to 6 ultra-fast charge points, and represents Allego's first ultra-fast EV-charging hub in the UK and its first charging hub at an elite sporting venue.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230328005672/en/

Stadium MK opened in 2007 and is home to MK Dons Football Club, DoubleTree by Hilton Milton Keynes, Marshall Arena, Marco Pierre White Steakhouse Bar & Grill, MK Dons Sport and Education Trust and local radio station MKFM. The stadium holds a capacity of 30,500 with 2 tiers, and the design meets UEFA's Elite Stadium specifications. In addition to association football, the stadium also plays host to large sporting events, conventions and concerts.

Allego's new Ultra-Fast EV charging hub is uniquely designed and configured to be fully accessible to all users, the hub at this location will also cater to wheelchair users with facilities such as lower payment screens and wider parking bays, making them easy to use for everyone. The ultra-fast charge points that have been installed enable visitors to Stadium MK, and passing traffic as well as residents of the local area to charge their electric vehicle when they need, and in no more than 10-15 minutes.

Easy, Convenient, and Enjoyable for All

Interoperability is one of the key features Allego is proud of, always considering the EV driver centric to the type of solution on offer. Allego's proven experience in delivering EV charging infrastructure, means EV drivers will have access to the latest in ultra-fast charging technology, with no subscription fees, just a simple tap of a credit/debit card, and no less than 280 EV charge cards, for convenience.

"Working with Stadium MK in delivering this initiative is a fundamental first step forward in our plans to expand our ultra-fast EV-charging network in the UK, and giving the public greater confidence that they can charge their electric vehicle when and where they need," says Paz Sharma, Managing Director Allego UK. "The partnership also resonated well with Stadium MK and their ambition to reduce carbon emissions and contribute to a more sustainable future for everyone."

Pete Winkelman, Chairman of Milton Keynes Dons Football Club commented: "We are delighted to welcome Allego's new Ultra-Fast EV charging hub to our Stadium MK site. As part of our Stadium MK Net-Zero strategy, we are constantly striving to reduce carbon emissions and contribute to a more sustainable future for everyone. Stadium MK was built with accessibility in mind, and we are proud that Allego's new charging hub is uniquely designed and configured to be fully accessible to all users, including wheelchair users."

Pan-EU Public EV Charging Network

Allego delivers public EV charging solutions for all types and models of electric vehicles, facilitating consumers, businesses, and urban infrastructures across 16 European countries, and counting, having already established one of Europe's largest networks comprising of just under 40,000 public charge points. Being a pioneering company, Allego continually strives to make EV charging easier, more convenient, and more enjoyable for all.

Allego are not new to the UK. With 48 on-street charge points already installed in the London Borough of Hackney in 2022 to provide residents with greener transport options, and a further 80 in the neighboring London Borough of Newham in 2021, a total of 128 new public charge points have been rolled out by Allego in London in the last 18 months.

The Allego network is set to expand rapidly over the next 5 years and beyond. Working with both private landowners and local authorities, the company is keen to invest in ultra-fast EV charging infrastructure across the UK and Ireland. As part of the expansion in the UK, Allego are set to open new ultra-fast EV charging hubs in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland later this year.

Strategic Funding of Ultra-Fast Charging

Developments in EV driving have reached a point where it is paramount to keep expanding an ultra-fast charging network, rolling out at a fast pace. Recent reporting shows UK sales of electric vehicles overtook diesel cars for the first time in 2022. While EV sales growth is encouraging, there are concerns about the pace of delivery for charging infrastructure. We find ourselves at the foot of a new strategic wave for charging infrastructure and planning. In other words: It no longer suffices to follow consumer demand with the charge points we place. Far from it! If we want to remain consumer centric in our endeavors, we need to step up and create room for strategic charging hubs in our urban and business planning. This is where Allego makes the difference.

Local authorities as well as businesses and landowners have made great strides in recent years to install on-street charging solutions to support areas where it is difficult to install home charging, as well installing chargers on their own premises and in public car parks. However, they are increasingly recognizing a gap in ultra-fast charging supply, and are looking to plug this gap to support EV drivers on the move, but have little funding available to do so. This is where Allego are well placed to support, offering a fully-funded model, to help both businesses and local authorities realize this crucial part of their strategy.

About Allego

Allego delivers charging solutions for all types and models of electric vehicles, facilitating consumers, businesses, and urban infrastructures. A leader in charging solutions, we nurture and have built an international public charging network comprising of just under 40,000 public charge points, operational throughout the pan-European market. Our charging solutions are connected to the proprietary platform, EV-Cloud.

At Allego, we are committed to providing independent, reliable, and safe charging solutions, agnostic of vehicle model or network affiliation. Being a pioneering company, we continually strive to make EV charging easier, more convenient, and more enjoyable for all.

In short: Allego is an international public charging network, established in 2013, and listed on NYSE in 2022. Our network is active in 16 European countries, comprising of almost 40,000 public charge points, that use 100% clean renewable energy, enabling over 420 million green kilometers in 2021.

Please refer to www.allego.eu for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230328005672/en/