Intrathecal Pumps Market to Raise at a CAGR of 4.5% During 2022 to 2031 | TMR

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study by Transparency Market Research, the global intrathecal pumps market stood at USD 280.5 Mn in 2022 and the global market is projected to reach USD 415 Mn in 2031. The global industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.45% between 2022 and 2031.
Since these intrathecal pumps help in the reduction of the exhausting pain for people suffering from chronic pain therefore their demand is also rising. Thus, due to the rise in chronic pain globally, the rise in demand for intrathecal implants in the treatment of chronic pain will likely push the progression of the market soon.
An increase in the number of people suffering from chronic pain and cancer is the major factor that is inflaming the market, where intrathecal pumps are largely used for administering the drugs used for the intrathecal route during the treatment of such diseases. According to the estimations recorded by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), 17 million new cancer cases with global deaths and 9.5 million have been reported.
Thus, according to the reports by Transparency Market Research, 27.5 new cancer cases, and 16.3 million cancer deaths are expected to rise and hence drive the demand for intrathecal pumps in the management of cancer pain.
According to the report, based on application, the chronic pain segment is dominating the market of intrathecal pumps globally which has not only shown a momentous improvement in patients but also enabled the control of the administration of drugs.
Hospitals have accounted for a major share of the intrathecal pumps market in terms of end-user in 2021, where around 80-90% of intrathecal procedures have been performed for the availability of sufficient infrastructure and specialists. A growth in ambulatory surgical segments is also projected in the forecast period at a rapid pace leading to a rise in the reimbursement and approvals for intrathecal procedures in these areas.
In this case, according to the research by TMR, North America is considered to have the largest share followed by Europe, where both countries have faced economic growth thus leading to an increase in the disposable income of the population of the patients which will likely to shoot the expenditure of the healthcare.
