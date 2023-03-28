National Mural Project to Highlight Millions of Children Trapped in Child Labour

Carling Jackson designed and produced the mural to support World Vision Canada's #NoChildforSale campaign

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 28, 2023 /CNW/ - World Vision Canada announced it has partnered with renowned artist Carling Jackson to produce a mural that will be divided into seven pieces and featured this week at Canadian university World Vision campus clubs. The artist and students are advocating for 160 million children trapped in child labour, including 79 million forced into 3D jobs: dirty, dangerous and degrading work that harms their development, mental and physical wellbeing.

Students will be invited to contribute to the art to create a multi-medium art piece and send messages to their MPs to vote in favour of Bill S-211, the Fighting Against Forced Labour and Child Labour in Supply Chains Act, slated for third reading in the House of Commons in April.

"My first oil painting in 2014 was of a former street child from Brazil named Rodrigo Kelton; honouring his life and story. Rodrigo and the stories of many other street children I have worked with (most of whom were victims of child labor) are actually the reason I became an artist. I saw the power of art to effect social change and amplify the voices of children," said artist Carling Jackson. "There are millions of children trapped in child labour. I was beyond moved to create a piece that would help student advocates and Canadians also seize the opportunity to make a difference. My concept is a puzzle that comes together to symbolize that children should be playing and experiencing the fullness of childhood."

World Vision Canada recently released research that showed Canadian connections to child and forced labour continue to worsen, creating urgency for government action. The Supply Chain Risk Report 2023 reveals that the value of Canadian imports of everyday products, like electronics and clothing, that are at risk of being produced by child or forced labour, has increased to $48 billion as of 2021.

The report urges Parliamentarians to pass Bill S-211. If passed, this bill would require companies to publicly report on their efforts to prevent the use of forced labour and child labour within their global supply chains.

"Throughout this past decade, youth and students from across the country have actively called for Government action and Bill S-211 can serve as a meaningful first step that will create momentum for more legislation and actions in the coming months," said Cherie Wai, Youth Engagement and Advocacy Officer, World Vision Canada. "We are also proud that the #NoChildForSale campaign has empowered Canadians to develop ethical consumer habits and to also impact systemic change by collectively working toward getting corporate transparency solidified in the Canadian lawbooks."

"We join with hundreds of students who have actively advocated for children who will have a better future if Canadians and the Government of Canada help give them a platform to share their voices," said Moloud Mazaheri, Vice President, World Vision UBC campus club. "We stand in solidarity with the children depicted in this mural, and we choose to be agents of change for them and the 160 million like them who need to be seen and heard."

Canadians can join with campus clubs and students by following @worldvisioncan on Instagram to watch for updates and videos across Canada. Canadians can also send a letter to their MP or tweet at their MP to vote yes on Bill S-S211: HERE

