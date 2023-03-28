Home Plate Acquisition Corporation Announces Adjournment of Special Meeting of Stockholders Until 10:30 AM Eastern Time On March 30, 2023

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home Plate Acquisition Corporation (the "Company" or "Home Plate") HPLT announced that it convened and then adjourned, without conducting any business, its special meeting of stockholders (the "Special Meeting"). The Special Meeting has been adjourned to 10:30 a.m., Eastern Time, on March 30, 2023, as a virtual meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HPLT2023SM. The Special Meeting is being held for the purposes of considering and voting on (i) the Extension Amendment Proposal, (ii) the Trust Amendment Proposal and (iii) the Founder Share Amendment Proposal, each as described in Home Plate's definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 13, 2023.



The proxy card included with the previously distributed proxy materials will not be updated to reflect the adjournment and may continue to be used to vote shares in connection with the Special Meeting. The record date for the Special Meeting remains March 6, 2023. Home Plate stockholders who have already voted and do not wish to change their vote do not need to vote again.

ABOUT HOME PLATE ACQUISITION CORPORATION

Home Plate is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Home Plate is led by Dan Ciporin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Jonathan Rosenzweig, Chief Financial Officer.

For more information about Home Plate, please visit https://homeplateacq.com/

IMPORTANT INFORMATION AND WHERE TO FIND IT

Home Plate has mailed to its stockholders of record as of March 6, 2023 a definitive proxy statement (the "Extension Proxy Statement") for a special meeting of stockholders to be held on March 28, 2023 to (i) extend the date by which Home Plate must consummate an initial business combination or, otherwise, cease its operations (except for the purpose of winding up) from April 4, 2023 to October 4, 2023 and (ii) provide holders of Class B common stock par value $0.0001 per share of the Company ("Class B common stock") the right to convert any and all of their Class B common stock into Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share of the Company on a one-for-one basis prior to the closing of a business combination. Stockholders may obtain a copy of the Extension Proxy Statement, without charge, by directing a request to: Home Plate Acquisition Corporation, P.O. Box 1314 New York, NY 10028. The Extension Proxy Statement can also be obtained, without charge, at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

PARTICIPANTS IN THE SOLICITATION

Home Plate and its directors and executive officers may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies with respect to the Extension Proxy Statement under the rules of the SEC. Information about the directors and executive officers of Home Plate is set forth in Home Plate's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, which was filed with the SEC on March 14, 2023. Information regarding the persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be deemed participants in the solicitation of the stockholders in connection with the potential transaction will be set forth in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus when it is filed with the SEC. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above.

NO OFFER OR SOLICITATION

This press release shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent, or authorization with respect to any securities. This press release shall also not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom.

