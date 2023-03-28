Medical Device Coating Market to be Worth $23.85 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

There were 2,451 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,232 in the last 365 days.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical device coating market size is expected to reach USD 23.85 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.0% from 2023 to 2030, as per the new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth is majorly driven by the rising demand for cardiovascular devices, stents, ventilators, sutures, guide wires, syringes, catheters, mandrels, and other protective equipment used in the healthcare sector. In addition, factors, such as the growing demand for early detection and non-invasive treatments, as well as high-quality healthcare, are anticipated to drive the growth of medical devices, which is projected to fuel the demand in the coming years. Medical Device Coatings (MDCs) are materials that improve a device's performance and mobility.
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:
Read 122 page market research report, "Medical Device Coating Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Drug-eluting, Hydrophilic, Antimicrobial), By Application (Neurology, Cardiovascular, Dentistry), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.
Medical Device Coating Market Growth & Trends
MDCs are used in protecting the surfaces of several equipment, including those used in neurology, dentistry, and other fields. Moreover, these coatings are applied to a variety of instruments used in healthcare, including those used in general surgery, cardiology, orthopedics, dentistry, implants, neurology, gynecology, and other fields. North America dominated the industry in 2022. As per the statistics of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the national health expenditure in the U.S. grew by 2.7% to USD 4.3 trillion in 2021. Also, private health insurance spending grew by 9.2% to USD 734.0 billion in 2021. The increasing spending on Medicare, private health insurance, and prescription drugs in the U.S. is predicted to boost product demand in the region over the forecast period.
Medical Device Coating Market Segmentation
Grand View Research has segmented the global medical device coating market on the basis of product, application, and region:
Medical Device Coating Market - Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
Medical Device Coating Market - Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
Medical Device Coating Market - Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
List of Key Players of Medical Device Coating Market
