The Global Smart Home Appliances Market is forecast to grow by $39.91 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.45% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Smart Home Appliances Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the smart home appliances market and is forecast to grow by $39.91 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.45% during the forecast period. Our report on the smart home appliances market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05351779/?utm_source=PRN

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by product innovation in terms of technology, performance, features, and design, periodic revisions in energy efficiency standards, and growing adoption of wireless connecting devices and IoT.

The smart home appliances market is segmented as below:

By Product

Smart washing machines and dryers

Smart air conditioners

Smart refrigerators

Smart microwave ovens

Smart dishwashers

By Distribution Channel

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the introduction of additional features in smart home appliances as one of the prime reasons driving the smart home appliances market growth during the next few years. Also, partnerships with other companies and growing smartphone penetration and increasing internet speed will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the smart home appliances market covers the following areas:

Smart home appliances market sizing

Smart home appliances market forecast

Smart home appliances market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart home appliances market vendors that include AB Electrolux, Apple Inc., BSH Hausgerate GmbH, General Electric Co., Godrej Appliances, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, MIDEA Group, Miele and Cie. KG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Videocon Industries Ltd., Whirlpool Corp., Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sharp Corp., and LG Electronics Inc. Also, the smart home appliances market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05351779/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-smart-home-appliances-market-is-forecast-to-grow-by-39-91-bn-during-2022-2027--accelerating-at-a-cagr-of-14-45-during-the-forecast-period-301782131.html

SOURCE Reportlinker