The Tennessee State Library & Archives Legacy of Tennessee State Parks Lunchtime Speaker Series Explores Tennessee’s Folklife and Archaeological Discoveries in State Parks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee State Library & Archives is excited to welcome the final two speakers for the Legacy of Tennessee State Parks Lunchtime Speaker Series with Park Manager Bob Fulcher on April 1 and Archaeologist Aaron Deter-Wolf on April 14, with each talk from noon to 1 p.m. CT.

“I encourage anyone interested in Tennessee history or culture to join us on their lunch break for Legacy of Tennessee State Parks Lunchtime Speaker Series,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “We are fortunate to have leading experts on Tennessee folklife and archaeological discoveries in Tennessee’s state parks as our guest speakers.”

Park Manager at Justin P. Wilson Cumberland Trail State Scenic Trail State Park, Bob Fulcher, will explore the legacy of the Tennessee State Parks Folklife Project during his talk on Saturday, April 1, from noon to 1 p.m. CT. To make a reservation to attend in person, visit bit.ly/TSLASS3.

Fulcher started the Tennessee State Parks Folklife Project in 1979 to document Tennessee folk artists’ music and craft traditions. The project’s efforts led to audio recordings and photography collections showcasing Tennessee folklife, of which many are housed at the Tennessee State Library & Archives.

Fulcher has worked in Tennessee State Parks for more than 40 years, from his first job as a seasonal employee in Pickett State Park to his current role as park manager at Justin P. Wilson Cumberland Trail State Scenic Trail State Park. For his work, Fulcher has received the American Folklore Society Botkin Prize and the Tennessee Governor’s Folklife Heritage Award.

The final Legacy of Tennessee State Parks Lunchtime Speaker Series event will take place on Friday, April 14, from noon to 1 p.m. CT with guest speaker Archaeologist Aaron Deter-Wolf.

During the lecture, Deter-Wolf will discuss managing and preserving ancient Native American sites on State-owned lands and archaeological discoveries in Tennessee’s state parks. To make a reservation to attend in person, visit bit.ly/TSLASS4.

Aaron Deter-Wolf has worked as an archaeologist with the Tennessee Division of Archaeology in Nashville since 2017. He has authored professional journal articles and contributed to scholarly volumes on archaeology, including the books Baking, Bourbon, and Black Drink: Foodways Archaeology in the American Southeast and Ancient Ink: The Archaeology of Tattooing. His most recent book, Mastodons to Mississippians: Adventures in Nashville’s Deep Past, was honored with the Tennessee Library Association’s 2022 Tennessee History Book Award.

“The Library & Archives is excited to host the final two speakers in the series next month,” said Jamie Ritter, Tennessee State Librarian and Archivist. “Guests are bound to discover something new about our state’s folklife culture and archeological past.”

After each presentation, in-person attendees are invited to view the Library & Archives’ Legacy of Tennessee State Parks exhibit, which is open now until May 13, in the Lobby.

This Lunchtime Speaker Series event will be in person and livestreamed on the Library & Archives’ Facebook page. In-person attendees are welcome to bring their lunch. The events are FREE to the public.

The Library & Archives is located at 1001 Rep. John Lewis Way North on Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.

To learn more about the Library & Archives or schedule a research visit, call 615-741-2764, email ask@tsla.libanswers.com or visit sos.tn.gov/tsla/plan-your-visit.