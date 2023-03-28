Submit Release
Sword Group: Information on the Number of Shares and Voting Rights at 28/02/2023

Total Number of Shares: 9,544,965

Number of theoretical voting rights: 9,544,965

Number of exercisable voting rights: 9,537,574

Dividends

€1.7 gross per share Pending to be approved by the Annual General Meeting 
Ex-date: 2023 May 2 - Payment: 2023 May 4

Calendar

26/04/23
Publication of 2023 First Quarter Revenue

20/07/23
Publication of 2023 Second Quarter Revenue

About Sword Group
Sword has 2,700+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.
As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in complex IT & business project management.
Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

Market Euronext Paris Compartment B
ISIN Code FR0004180578
ICB 9530 Software & Computer Services
Indices CAC® Small CAC® Mid & Small CAC® All-Tradable CAC® All-Share

For more information: investorrelations@sword-group.lu 

Sword Group - SE | 2, Rue d'Arlon L-8399 Windhof

