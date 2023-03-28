USDA Seeks Nominees to Advisory Committee on Minority Farmers

WASHINGTON, March 28, 2023 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is seeking nominations for individuals to serve on the Advisory Committee on Minority Farmers. This committee recommends solutions to challenges faced by minority farmers and ranchers, and is part of USDA’s commitment to advance equity for all, especially for farmers and producers in underserved communities. The Committee is administered by USDA’s Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement (OPPE).

The Committee was established in the Food Conservation and Energy Act of 2008 to ensure that underserved farmers have equal access to USDA programs. Advisory Committee members will represent underserved farmers and farming communities and should also reflect the diversity of agriculture in geography, size, scale and type of production. Members will include: six or more farmers or ranchers; two or more individuals from minority-serving institutions of higher education; two or more individuals from community-based nonprofit organizations; and two or more individuals with civil rights and equity expertise. Interested candidates may nominate themselves. The Committee consists of 15 members who serve two-year terms and may be reappointed for an additional two terms.

The Advisory Committee will meet no less than once per year to advise the Secretary of Agriculture on: (1) implementation of the Outreach and Assistance for Socially Disadvantaged and Veteran Farmers and Ranchers Program (aka the 2501 Program); (2) ways to maximize the participation of minority farmers and ranchers in USDA programs; and (3) civil rights activities related to participants in such programs. Advisory Committee public meetings may be held in hybrid style giving participants the choice to attend in person or virtually.

All nomination packages received by April 24, 2023 will be considered.

Nominations may be submitted electronically to the Advisory Committee’s dedicated email inbox at acmf@usda.gov. Nominations may also be sent via first-class mail to: Advisory Committee on Minority Farmers, Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement, 1400 Independence Avenue SW, Mail Stop 0601, Washington, DC 20250. For more information, email acmf@usda.gov. Additional guidance on submitting nominations can be found on the Advisory Committee on Minority Farmers website.

USDA touches the lives of all Americans each day in so many positive ways. Under the Biden-Harris administration, USDA is transforming America’s food system with a greater focus on more resilient local and regional food production, fairer markets for all producers, ensuring access to safe, healthy and nutritious food in all communities, building new markets and streams of income for farmers and producers using climate smart food and forestry practices, making historic investments in infrastructure and clean energy capabilities in rural America, and committing to equity across the Department by removing systemic barriers and building a workforce more representative of America. To learn more, visit www.usda.gov.

#

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.