Raiven Welcomes Electriq Power to the Raiven Marketplace
Jeff Golden, Raiven
March 29, 2023, 13:00 GMT
Newest Supplier Brings Revolutionary Power Management Products To Members
IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, US, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Raiven, the leading purchasing and supply chain management platform, introduces Electriq Power, a cutting-edge battery and energy storage technology company, and their revolutionary home battery system, PowerPod 2, to their online group purchasing platform and premiere network of suppliers.
“We are excited to welcome Electriq Power and their groundbreaking technology to our marketplace," said Brett Knox, CEO of Raiven. “At Raiven, we strive to provide the latest and most innovative solutions to our users, and the PowerPod 2 is no exception. With its sophisticated analytics and intuitive design, PowerPod 2 is a game-changer for anyone looking to save money on their energy bills while taking control of their energy usage.”
POWERPOD 2: THE LATEST INNOVATION IN ENERGY STORAGE TECHNOLOGY
PowerPod 2 is a home battery system designed to help users save money on their monthly utility bills. This revolutionary product provides users with detailed analytics and insights into their production, consumption, and energy storage data, all through an intuitively designed interface. PowerPod 2 makes it easier than ever for homeowners to take control of their energy usage and costs.
PowerPod 2 is equipped with state-of-the-art software that enables it to take in information about your home’s utility rates and optimize energy usage patterns to provide maximum savings. The system is also designed to work with solar panels, allowing users to store the excess energy they generate during the day for use during peak energy consumption hours. The sleek and compact design of the PowerPod 2 makes it easy to install and comes in three storage size options: 10kWh, 15kWh, and 20kWh. Each has output capacity options of 5.76kW and 7.6kW and can support backup power to a number of devices including air conditioning, well pumps, and EV charging stations. All units are available in AC or DC and support lights, wall plugs, garage doors, home security, TV, and internet as well.
And thanks to their new partnership with Raiven, members will be able to offer their customers this innovative solution at a competitive rate.
ABOUT RAIVEN
Raiven is a leading purchasing, procurement, and supply chain management platform enabling contractors and facility managers to digitally transform their procurement process and obtain significant discounts on their most commonly purchased items. Raiven's cloud-based procurement platform helps businesses purchase smarter and more efficiently through patent-pending AI algorithms that find in-stock products at the lowest prices. Learn more about Raiven at www.raiven.com and on LinkedIn or Facebook.
ABOUT ELECTRIQ POWER
Electriq Power is an energy storage company developing fully integrated energy management and storage solutions for homes and small businesses. Their innovative PowerPod 2 battery and energy storage system works seamlessly with existing energy solutions to save users money while helping them maximize their home’s overall energy efficiency.
Contact
Jeff Golden
Raiven
+1 503-709-0286
jeff.golden@raiven.com
