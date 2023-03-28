Submit Release
MDC invites the public to learn basic shotgun safety and operation in Russellville April 18

RUSSELLVILLE, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to a beginner shotgun course in Russellville April 18 from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at Scrivner Conservation Area.

This program will teach the fundamentals of shotgun safety, operation, shooting, maintenance, and safe storage. Equipment and ammunition will be provided free of charge, and participants are welcome to bring personal firearms and ammunition to the live-fire session.

This event is designed for participants ages 13 and older, and registration is required. To register, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Qo. Questions about this event can be directed to Ashley Edwards at Ashley.edwards@mdc.mo.gov.

Scrivner Conservation Area is located at 7422 Scott Road in Russellville.

