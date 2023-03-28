Arizona Gains New Solar-Based Franchise Service, Arvo Solar
This marks the twelfth franchise territory for the rapidly expanding solar franchise.
In less than one year, we have grown to 12 locations between the two franchises. Arvo Solar, as of right now, is poised to grow another 40 to 50 new locations this year!”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Arvo Solar, a rapidly expanding solar-focused company specializing in the cleaning and installation of solar panels, has just announced that its twelfth territory will be opening in West Valley Phoenix this spring.
The clean energy market has proven hot, resulting in an increased demand over the past decade. Arvo Solar offers two franchise paths into this booming market: one that focuses on cleaning solar panels and the other that specializes in solar panel sales. Keith Gordon, the newest franchisee and Regional President over the West Valley territory, owns both Arvo Solar franchise models.
“In less than one year, we have grown to 12 locations between the two franchises. Arvo Solar, as of right now, is poised to grow another 40 to 50 new locations this year! We have had a positively overwhelming amount of interest in our offerings. The response is quite humbling,” stated Phillip Horton, owner and founder of Arvo Solar.
Horton explains it's a better time than ever to join the brand due to a new development within the franchise model expected to launch later in the year.
“There are several large developments within the franchise itself that should be coming this year that will absolutely be a game changer,” he said. “Once released, this secret-for-now new addition should contribute to a nearly 500% increase in business!”
Arvo Solar offers its franchisees two models with the option to invest in both. All franchisees gain ongoing support within all areas of the business, including a new, exciting program that guarantees quick growth. All installation, permits, designs, utility approvals, and equipment are handled by Arvo Solar’s corporate offices, allowing franchisees to focus solely on solar panel sales and/or solar panel cleaning.
“Arvo Solar Franchising has added to its arsenal a new Elite Training Package for our incoming franchisees that guarantees success month 1 of their ownership,” stated Horton. “Most of them will break even and be in the black within the first few months. No other franchisor of any kind is able to offer this kind of guarantee with the payback we can offer. It’s truly an amazing time to join the solar industry.”
Visit www.goarvo.com/become-a-franchise to learn more information about owning an Arvo Solar franchise.
ABOUT Arvo Solar
Arvo Solar serves both residential and commercial clientele, designing and installing state-of-the-art, energy saving solar systems. For the latest location near you, visit www.goarvo.com. To find out more about owning your own solar systems franchise, visit www.goarvo.com/become-a-franchise.
