Atrophic Vaginitis Treatment Market is expected to reach US$ 2.78 Billion during the forecast period 2023 to 2033: Get latest analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Estrogen based therapy are expected to hold 53% of the market share in 2023 for Atrophic vaginitis treatment market. Rising Prevalence of Atrophic Vaginitis Cases in Menopausal Women Across the Globe is Driving Atrophic Vaginitis Treatment Market Revenue Growth.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the forecast period 2023 to 2033, the Atrophic vaginitis treatment market is expected to grow at a value of 8% CAGR, according to Future Market Insights. By the year 2033, the global market for Atrophic vaginitis treatment is expected to rise up to a market valuation of US$ 6 Billion. The atrophic vaginitis treatment market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the increasing prevalence of the condition.



According to a report published by the National Institutes of Health, approximately 50% of women experience vaginal dryness and discomfort after menopause, and around 10-40% of these women experience atrophic vaginitis. This translates to millions of women who are in need of proper treatment.

The market offers various treatment options, including hormone replacement therapy, topical estrogen creams, and vaginal moisturizers. Hormone replacement therapy is one of the most effective treatments for atrophic vaginitis. It involves taking hormones to replace the estrogen that the body is no longer producing. This treatment has been proven to reduce symptoms such as vaginal dryness, itching, and painful intercourse.

Topical estrogen creams are another popular treatment option. These creams are applied directly to the vagina and help to restore the natural moisture and elasticity of the vaginal tissues. They are easy to use and have been shown to be effective in relieving symptoms. Thus, with the availability of effective treatments, the atrophic vaginitis market is expected to grow in the upcoming years.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global Atrophic vaginitis treatment market is expected to grow with an 8% CAGR during 2023 to 2033.

By therapy type, Estrogen based therapy are expected to hold 53% of the market share in 2023 for Atrophic vaginitis treatment market.

North America is expected to possess 48% market share for Atrophic vaginitis treatment market in 2023.

Europe Atrophic vaginitis treatment market size is expected to possess 43% market share in 2023.

“The atrophic vaginitis treatment market is revolutionizing women's health by providing effective solutions to a common condition that affects millions of women worldwide. With the increasing prevalence of the condition, the market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. Despite the challenges faced by the industry” states an FMI analyst

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the atrophic vaginitis treatment are Shionogi, Duchesnay, Hormos Medical, QuatRx Pharmaceuticals, Pantarhei Bioscience, Mithra Pharmaceuticals, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc, Theramex, Endoceutics, Inc.

Shionogi is a pharmaceutical company that has developed a treatment for atrophic vaginitis called Intrarosa (prasterone). Intrarosa is a vaginal insert that contains the hormone dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA), which is converted into estrogen in the body.

Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc, a key player in the atrophic vaginitis treatment market is focusing on developing treatments for the ailment by researching and investing in developing therapies.

More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Atrophic vaginitis treatment market, presenting historical analysis from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Diagnosis (Pelvic exam, Urine test, Acid balance test) Treatment (Vaginal moisturizers and Water-based lubricants) Therapy Type (Estrogen based drugs and Non-estrogen based drugs) Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy) (North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, Middle East & Africa)

Key Segments Profiled in the Atrophic Vaginitis Treatment Industry Survey

Diagnosis:

Pelvic exam

Urine test

Acid balance test



Treatment:

Vaginal moisturizers

Water-based lubricants

Therapy Type:

Estrogen based drugs

Non-estrogen based drugs

Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy



