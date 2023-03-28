Cybersecurity Pioneer Introduces Novel Zero-Trust Quantum PKI Threat Solution in New Whitepaper

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Self-protecting data leader Sertainty has published a new whitepaper titled Quantum Computer Threats Against PKI Data Security and a Digital-ID Based Self-Protecting-Data Solution, which details Sertaint’s proposed solution to emerging quantum computer threats against PKI data security vulnerabilities.

In the new whitepaper, Sertainty Leadership Advisor and VP of Core Technologies, Brad Nadji, Ph.D., lays out the framework for a novel solution to one of the most prominent and unaddressed weaknesses in Public/Private Key Infrastructure.

PKI, also known as Public/Private Key Infrastructure, is the most commonly used technology for secure communication on the internet. Public key encryption is also known as asymmetric encryption. It is widely used, especially for standard protocols such as TLS/SSL, making the HTTPS secure internet protocol possible.

In the whitepaper, Dr. Nadji also addresses common misconceptions about the capabilities of blockchain technology in cybersecurity and presents potential solutions that can be incorporated into existing frameworks to solve the issues posed without integrating new technologies, like Grid-based Cryptography.

Based on the industry-leading Sertainty Software Development Kit (SDK), the proposed solution utilizes digital IDs built upon a zero-trust framework to comprehensively address the threats resulting from current and future PKI vulnerabilities.

“When we think of creating real solutions to quantum computing threats, we need to look beyond simply ‘plugging the holes’ that can be identified in existing security systems,” says Dr. Nadji. “Quantum computing threats are fundamentally different from traditional data security vulnerabilities, and therefore require a more comprehensive approach.”

Sertainty zero-trust data privacy technology is already in use in various applications, from financial technology and infrastructure projects to national intelligence operations.

About Sertainty

A leader in Zero-Trust security and self-protecting data, Sertainty provides companies in a wide range of industries with data tracking, compliance, security, and governance with their Sertainty Data Privacy Platform. The company is also known as a thought leader in cybersecurity, having established partnerships with other industry pioneers and providing consulting services for the United States Department of Defense through Sertainty Federal Systems.

Learn more at https://sertainty.com/.