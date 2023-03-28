Submit Release
MEDIA ADVISORY: Marine Fisheries Commission advisory committees to meet in April

The five advisory committees to the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission are scheduled to meet in April to discuss various fisheries topics. The meetings will be held in person and live-streamed on YouTube.

Public comment will be accepted during the meetings. Those who wish to speak should attend in-person and sign up on site the day of the meeting.

The meetings are scheduled as below:

Northern Advisory Committee
Tuesday, April 11 at 6 p.m.
N.C. Estuarium
223 E. Water St., Washington		 Southern Advisory Committee
Wednesday, April 12 at 6 p.m.
N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries
Central District Office
5285 Hwy. 70 West, Morehead City
Finfish Advisory Committee
Thursday, April 13 at 6 p.m.
N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries
Central District Office
5285 Hwy. 70 West, Morehead City		 Shellfish/Crustacean Advisory Committee
Tuesday, April 18 at 6 p.m.
N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries
Central District Office
5285 Hwy. 70 West, Morehead City
Habitat and Water Quality Advisory Committee
Wednesday, April 19 at 6 p.m.
N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries
Central District Office
5285 Hwy. 70 West, Morehead City

Meeting agendas and YouTube links can be found on the Advisory Committee Meetings webpage.

 

