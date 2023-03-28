MEDIA ADVISORY: Marine Fisheries Commission advisory committees to meet in April

There were 2,452 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,253 in the last 365 days.
The five advisory committees to the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission are scheduled to meet in April to discuss various fisheries topics. The meetings will be held in person and live-streamed on YouTube.
Public comment will be accepted during the meetings. Those who wish to speak should attend in-person and sign up on site the day of the meeting.
The meetings are scheduled as below:
|
Northern Advisory Committee
Tuesday, April 11 at 6 p.m.
N.C. Estuarium
223 E. Water St., Washington
|
Southern Advisory Committee
Wednesday, April 12 at 6 p.m.
N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries
Central District Office
5285 Hwy. 70 West, Morehead City
|
Finfish Advisory Committee
Thursday, April 13 at 6 p.m.
N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries
Central District Office
5285 Hwy. 70 West, Morehead City
|
Shellfish/Crustacean Advisory Committee
Tuesday, April 18 at 6 p.m.
N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries
Central District Office
5285 Hwy. 70 West, Morehead City
|
Habitat and Water Quality Advisory Committee
Wednesday, April 19 at 6 p.m.
N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries
Central District Office
5285 Hwy. 70 West, Morehead City
Meeting agendas and YouTube links can be found on the Advisory Committee Meetings webpage.