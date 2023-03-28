Moore Kuehn Encourages BGRY, MNTV, KMF, and KBAL Investors to Contact Law Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.



Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGRY)

Berkshire Grey has agreed to merge with SoftBank Group. Under the proposed transaction, Berkshire Grey will receive $1.40 per share in cash.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ: MNTV)

Momentive Global has agreed to merge with Symphony Technology Group. Under the proposed transaction, Momentive Global shareholders will receive $9.46 per share in cash.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE: KMF)

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has agreed to merge with Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund.

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL)

Kimball International has agreed to merge with HNI Corporation. Under the proposed transaction, Kimball International shareholders will receive $9.00 in cash and 0.1301 shares of HNI common stock per share.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google client-rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

