The Financial Times Names DemandScience One of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies for 2nd Consecutive Year

/EIN News/ -- DANVERS, MA, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DemandScience, a leading B2B demand generation company that makes marketing and sales easier by enabling organizations to find the right prospects faster and target in-market buyers, today announced the company has been ranked #182 on The Financial Times list of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2023. The recognition is presented by The Financial Times and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

2023 marks the second consecutive year DemandScience has earned this honor as one of the top 500 companies in the Americas that has achieved the highest compound annual growth in revenue. DemandScience climbed 82 positions in the ranking, jumping from #264 in 2022 to #182 in 2023.

“We are honored to be recognized again as one of the fastest-growing companies by The Financial Times, one of the most respected sources of international business news and information,” said Peter Cannone, Chair and CEO of DemandScience. "This accomplishment reflects the ongoing strength of DemandScience’s business model and our ability to help customers exceed their demand generation goals. We look forward to ongoing growth and success as our incredible team continues to expand our global customer base.”

The Financial Times, in collaboration with Statista, ranked companies from the Americas by compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue between 2018 and 2021. More than 7,000 companies were examined across 20 countries.

To be included in the list of the Americas' fastest growing companies, a company is required to have had revenue of at least US $100,000 generated in 2018, revenue of at least US $1.5 million revenue generated in 2021 and its revenue growth between 2018 and 2021 needed to be primarily organic (i.e., "internally" stimulated). Additionally, companies must be headquartered in one of 20 American countries, including Argentina, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, United States, Uruguay, or Venezuela.

About DemandScience

DemandScience is a leading B2B demand generation company that makes marketing and sales easier by enabling organizations to find the right prospects faster and target in-market buyers. The DemandScience Live Data Factory uses innovative technologies to deliver accurate data with relevant intent signals, helping organizations accelerate the buyers’ journey from top-of-funnel to conversion. Founded in 2012, DemandScience’s products, data and leads benefit more than 1,500 customers worldwide. With offices in 7 countries and 800+ employees, DemandScience is #5 on Fortune Magazine’s list of the best workplaces in advertising & marketing.

