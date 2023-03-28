Wynnchurch Capital Announces Promotions and Expands Operations Team

Wynnchurch Capital, L.P. ("Wynnchurch"), a leading middle-market private equity firm, announced today that Kevin Hanley has been promoted to Principal, Cole Pospesel to Vice President, and Mike Yerkes to Accounting Manager. In addition, we have expanded our Portfolio Operations Group to include Daniel Martis.

Chris O'Brien, Managing Partner at Wynnchurch, said, "We are thrilled to announce the well-earned promotions of Kevin, Cole, and Mike. Their hard work and dedication have been instrumental to the team, and we are grateful for their commitments. Additionally, we are excited to announce that Daniel has joined our portfolio operations group. His experience will be important as we continue to create value within our portfolio companies."

Kevin Hanley joined Wynnchurch in 2014. Prior to joining Wynnchurch, Kevin worked at Houlihan Lokey and KeyBanc Capital Markets. Kevin earned his B.S. in Finance, with distinction, from Indiana University.

Cole Pospesel joined Wynnchurch in 2016. Prior to joining Wynnchurch, Cole worked at Houlihan Lokey in the Financial Restructuring group. Cole earned his B.B.A. in Finance, with distinction, from The University of Wisconsin.

Mike Yerkes joined Wynnchurch in 2019. Prior to joining Wynnchurch, he worked as a tax manager at Crowe L.L.P. Mike earned his B.S. and M.A.S. in Accounting from The University of Illinois and is a registered CPA.

Daniel Martis previously served as an Investment Manager on the Value Creation Team at Viessmann Investment and as a member of the Trivest Partners Portfolio Support Team. Daniel earned his B.B.A. in Finance, Strategy, and International Relations from The University of Southern California – Marshall School of Business.

Wynnchurch is actively seeking investment opportunities for its $2.277 billion Fund V. In January 2023, Wynnchurch acquired FloWorks, a distributor of critical flow control products. Other recent Wynnchurch investments include: Industrial Service Solutions, a national provider of MRO-focused field, shop, and supply services; FCA, a leading manufacturer of customized industrial protective packaging solutions; Mattress Warehouse, a leading independent mattress retailer with over 300 locations; and Premier Franchise Management, the largest U.S. residential pool-build and pool-service franchisor.

About Wynnchurch Capital:

Wynnchurch Capital, L.P., headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois, with an office in New York and an affiliate in Canada, was founded in 1999, and is a leading middle-market private equity investment firm. Wynnchurch's strategy is to partner with middle market companies in the United States and Canada that possess the potential for substantial growth and profit improvement. Wynnchurch Capital manages a number of private equity funds with $5.3 billion of regulatory assets under management and specializes in recapitalizations, growth capital, management buyouts, corporate carve-outs and restructurings. For more information, please visit: www.wynnchurch.com.

