GA Telesis Announces Exclusive Honeywell Flex Shaft Global Distribution Agreement

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Telesis, LLC ("GAT") announces another milestone reached with Honeywell Aerospace having been awarded multi-year global exclusive distribution rights for CFM56-5B factory new Flex Shafts. Effective immediately, the agreement between GAT and Honeywell is another significant expansion of the two company's business relationship. The Distribution Solutions Group, part of the Flight Solutions Group ("FSG"), will support customers with factory new Honeywell products via GAT's regional distribution centers around the world.

"The Distribution Solutions Group is honored and humbled to be selected by Honeywell Aerospace to distribute the Flex Shaft product to our mutual customers," said Fred Sontag, Vice President of Distribution Solutions Group within FSG. "We look forward to providing the highest levels of customer service, support, and availability now and in the years to come," said Sontag.

"The GAT Flight Solutions Group continues to grow its ever expanding partnership with our friends at Honeywell," commented Jason Reed, President of GA Telesis' Flight Solutions Group. "Our rapid expansion into greater OEM distribution solutions is key for both our partners and GA Telesis alike. Customers have come to expect the highest level of inventory management solutions and professionalism from GA Telesis, and we look forward to driving more of that together with Honeywell."

About GA Telesis

GA Telesis is the leading provider of integrated services in the commercial aviation industry. Through the GA Telesis Ecosystem™, the Company is distinctly positioned, across six continents, to leverage its resources to create innovative solutions for its customers. Consisting of global operations encompassing leasing/financing, component solutions, and MRO Services business units for landing gear, component/composite, and turbine engine repair, as well as digital solutions, the GA Telesis Ecosystem™ provides an unparalleled resource to airlines. The Company's core business is its mission to ensure "Customer Success."

