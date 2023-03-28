Air Freshener Market Size Growing at 9.4% CAGR, Set to Touch USD 31.5 Billion By 2032

There were 2,428 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,241 in the last 365 days.
BEIJING, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Air Freshener Market Size collected USD 13.0 Billion in 2022 and is set to achieve a market size of USD 31.5 Billion in 2032 growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2032.
Air Freshener Market Research Report Highlights and Statistics:
Air Freshener Market Report Coverage:
|Market
|Air Freshener Market
|Air Freshener Market Size 2022
|USD 13.0 Billion
|Air Freshener Market Forecast 2032
|USD 31.5 Billion
|Air Freshener Market CAGR During 2023 - 2032
|9.4%
|Air Freshener Market Analysis Period
|2020 - 2032
|Air Freshener Market Base Year
|2022
|Air Freshener Market Forecast Data
|2023 - 2032
|Segments Covered
|By Product Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel, And By Geography
|Air Freshener Market Regional Scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|Key Companies Profiled
|Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc., SC Johnson, Procter and Gamble, Amway, Henkel, Kobayashi, Church & Dwight, ST Corporation, California Scents, Scott's Liquid Gold Inc. and Fujian Mengjiaolan Daily Chemicals Co.Ltd.
|
Report Coverage
|Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis
Air Freshener Market Overview:
The air freshener market is a booming industry driven by a growing demand for hygienic and clean air in residential, commercial, and automotive sectors. With increasing disposable income, consumers are willing to spend more on air fresheners that offer a refreshing and pleasant scent in their living spaces. Moreover, the need for eco-friendly and natural air fresheners is on the rise, as consumers become more aware of their impact on the environment. The market offers a diverse range of air fresheners, including sprays, aerosols, plug-ins, and reed diffusers, with each product catering to different applications. The market is expected to continue growing as consumers become more conscious of hygiene and air quality, and manufacturers continue to innovate with eco-friendly and natural products.
Trends in the Air Freshener Market:
Air Freshener Market Dynamics:
Growth Hampering Factors in the Market for Air Freshener:
Market Segmentation:
By Type of Product
By Application
By Distribution Channel
Air Freshener Market Overview by Region:
Europe is the largest market for Air Freshener, driven by increasing demand for natural and eco-friendly products. Consumers in the region are becoming more environmentally conscious, leading to a rise in demand for natural alternatives to traditional air fresheners. Top players in the region include Reckitt Benckiser and Henkel AG.
North America's Air Freshener market share is one of the highest globally, due to high consumer awareness and demand for air fresheners. The region is home to several top players in the market, such as Procter & Gamble and SC Johnson. Additionally, the region has a high living standards, with consumers willing to pay premium prices for quality air fresheners.
The Asia-Pacific region's Air Freshener Market share is also huge and is growing at the fastest rate, due to rapid urbanization and increasing disposable income of consumers in the region. Countries like China as well as India are estimated to be important markets in the region, with increasing demand from both residential and commercial sectors. Top players in the region include Godrej Consumer Products and Unilever.
The South American and MEA regions have a smaller but moderately growing Air Freshener market share.
Air Freshener Market Top Players:
The Air Freshener market consists of many players offering a wide range of Air Freshener products. Some of the prominent players in the market include Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser, SC Johnson, Henkel AG, Godrej Consumer Products, Unilever, Church & Dwight Co., S.C. Johnson & Son, California Scents, Air Delights Inc., Farcent Enterprise Co. Ltd., Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., ST Corporation, Beaumont Products, Inc., Poo-Pourri, Yankee Candle, The Clorox Company, The Smell of Success, Amway Corporation and Earth Friendly Products.
