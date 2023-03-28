Air Freshener Market Size Growing at 9.4% CAGR, Set to Touch USD 31.5 Billion By 2032

BEIJING, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Air Freshener Market Size collected USD 13.0 Billion in 2022 and is set to achieve a market size of USD 31.5 Billion in 2032 growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2032.



Air Freshener Market Research Report Highlights and Statistics:

The Global Air Freshener Market drivers include high demand from residential, commercial, and automotive sectors.

People have become aware of hygiene and cleanliness, the increasing disposable income of consumers, and the growing urbanization and industrialization across the globe.

Europe is the largest regional market, with Asia Pacific being the fastest growing air freshener market.

Air Freshener Market Report Coverage:

Market Air Freshener Market Air Freshener Market Size 2022 USD 13.0 Billion Air Freshener Market Forecast 2032 USD 31.5 Billion Air Freshener Market CAGR During 2023 - 2032 9.4% Air Freshener Market Analysis Period 2020 - 2032 Air Freshener Market Base Year 2022 Air Freshener Market Forecast Data 2023 - 2032 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel, And By Geography Air Freshener Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc., SC Johnson, Procter and Gamble, Amway, Henkel, Kobayashi, Church & Dwight, ST Corporation, California Scents, Scott's Liquid Gold Inc. and Fujian Mengjiaolan Daily Chemicals Co.Ltd. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Air Freshener Market Overview:

The air freshener market is a booming industry driven by a growing demand for hygienic and clean air in residential, commercial, and automotive sectors. With increasing disposable income, consumers are willing to spend more on air fresheners that offer a refreshing and pleasant scent in their living spaces. Moreover, the need for eco-friendly and natural air fresheners is on the rise, as consumers become more aware of their impact on the environment. The market offers a diverse range of air fresheners, including sprays, aerosols, plug-ins, and reed diffusers, with each product catering to different applications. The market is expected to continue growing as consumers become more conscious of hygiene and air quality, and manufacturers continue to innovate with eco-friendly and natural products.

Trends in the Air Freshener Market:

Growth in popularity of eco-friendly and natural air fresheners: With increasing consumer awareness of environmental impact, there is a rising demand for eco-friendly and natural air fresheners that are free of harmful chemicals.

Increased adoption of smart air fresheners: Smart air fresheners with features like voice control and remote access are gaining popularity, especially in the residential sector.

Rising demand for air fresheners with long-lasting fragrances: Consumers are looking for air fresheners with long-lasting fragrances that can keep their living spaces smelling fresh for longer periods.

Popularity of air fresheners with health benefits: Air fresheners that offer health benefits, such as aromatherapy and air purification, are gaining popularity.

Increasing use of air fresheners in healthcare facilities: The use of air fresheners in healthcare facilities, such as hospitals and clinics, is increasing to improve air quality and promote a hygienic environment.

Rising demand for personalized air fresheners: Consumers are looking for air fresheners that can be personalized with their preferred scents and design.

Popularity of fragrance-free air fresheners: Fragrance-free air fresheners are becoming popular among consumers who are sensitive to scents or allergic to certain fragrances.



Air Freshener Market Dynamics:

Growing awareness of air pollution: With rising concerns about air pollution, there is a growing demand for air fresheners that can improve air quality and promote healthy living.

Increasing use of air fresheners in commercial spaces: The use of air fresheners in commercial spaces, such as offices and hotels, is increasing to create a pleasant and welcoming environment for customers and guests.

Rising demand for premium and luxury products: Consumers are looking for premium and luxury air fresheners that offer unique and exotic fragrances, stylish packaging, and innovative features.

Increasing use of air fresheners in cars: The use of air fresheners in cars is increasing, with consumers looking for products that offer a refreshing and pleasant scent during their commutes.

Popularity of online shopping: With the rise of e-commerce, consumers can easily access a wide range of air fresheners and compare prices and features, driving market growth.

Increasing demand for air fresheners with decorative designs: Air fresheners with decorative designs, such as floral and geometric patterns, are becoming popular as they can add a touch of style to living spaces.

Adoption of Hygienic living: With increasing awareness of the importance of hygiene, there is a growing demand for air fresheners that can eliminate bad odors and promote a clean environment.



Growth Hampering Factors in the Market for Air Freshener:

Health concerns: Some consumers may have health concerns related to the use of air fresheners, such as allergies or respiratory issues, leading to a decrease in demand.

Environmental concerns: The use of air fresheners can contribute to indoor air pollution, and some consumers may have concerns about the environmental impact of the product, leading to a decrease in demand.

Price sensitivity: Air fresheners may be viewed as a discretionary purchase, and consumers may be unwilling to pay premium prices for the product, leading to a decrease in demand.

Safety concerns: There have been instances of air fresheners causing fires or explosions, which can lead to safety concerns among consumers and a decrease in demand.

Competition from natural alternatives: Natural alternatives to air fresheners, such as essential oils and diffusers, are gaining popularity among consumers, leading to a decrease in demand for traditional air fresheners.

Perception of artificial fragrances: Some consumers may view artificial fragrances in air fresheners as unpleasant or overpowering, leading to a decrease in demand.

Market Segmentation:

By Type of Product

Electric Air Fresheners

Candle Air Fresheners

Aerosol Air Fresheners

Gel Air Fresheners

Other



By Application

Commercial Or Corporate Sectors

Automobiles

Households and Residential Areas

Hospitals Or Healthcare Units

By Distribution Channel

Retail Stores and General Stores

Online Markets

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Pharmacies

Other



Air Freshener Market Overview by Region:

Europe is the largest market for Air Freshener, driven by increasing demand for natural and eco-friendly products. Consumers in the region are becoming more environmentally conscious, leading to a rise in demand for natural alternatives to traditional air fresheners. Top players in the region include Reckitt Benckiser and Henkel AG.

North America's Air Freshener market share is one of the highest globally, due to high consumer awareness and demand for air fresheners. The region is home to several top players in the market, such as Procter & Gamble and SC Johnson. Additionally, the region has a high living standards, with consumers willing to pay premium prices for quality air fresheners.

The Asia-Pacific region's Air Freshener Market share is also huge and is growing at the fastest rate, due to rapid urbanization and increasing disposable income of consumers in the region. Countries like China as well as India are estimated to be important markets in the region, with increasing demand from both residential and commercial sectors. Top players in the region include Godrej Consumer Products and Unilever.

The South American and MEA regions have a smaller but moderately growing Air Freshener market share.

Air Freshener Market Top Players:

The Air Freshener market consists of many players offering a wide range of Air Freshener products. Some of the prominent players in the market include Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser, SC Johnson, Henkel AG, Godrej Consumer Products, Unilever, Church & Dwight Co., S.C. Johnson & Son, California Scents, Air Delights Inc., Farcent Enterprise Co. Ltd., Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., ST Corporation, Beaumont Products, Inc., Poo-Pourri, Yankee Candle, The Clorox Company, The Smell of Success, Amway Corporation and Earth Friendly Products.

