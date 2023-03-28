Motion Sickness Treatment Market to Reach $525 Million, Globally, by 2031 at 2.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

A rise in incidence of motion sickness globally, advancements in the manufacturing and development of medications in the industry, and the rise in awareness about motion sickness prevention and medications drive the global motion sickness treatment market.

PORTLAND, Ore., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Motion Sickness Treatment Market by Drug Class (Antihistamines, Anticholinergics, Others), by Route of Administration (Oral, Others), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Store and Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global motion sickness treatment industry was valued at $393.70 million in 2025 and is estimated to generate $525 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 2.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

A rise in incidence of motion sickness globally, advancements in the manufacturing and development of medications in the motion sickness treatment industry, the rise in awareness about motion sickness prevention and treatment medications, and advancements in the healthcare sector drive the motion sickness treatment market. However, the presence of alternate solutions for motion sickness treatment and limited awareness and knowledge about motion sickness are likely to hinder market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, growth & innovations in the pharmaceutical industry regarding the manufacturing of motion sickness medications will present new growth opportunities for the global motion sickness treatment market in the coming years.

Impact of Covid-19 on Motion Sickness Treatment Market-

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the motion sickness treatment market. Workflows got disrupted in the healthcare sector across the globe. Many industries including several sub-domains of health care shut their doors temporarily. The global motion sickness treatment market also experienced a decline due to the pandemic-induced global economic recession.

Moreover, one of the most major impacts of the pandemic was a reduced demand for passenger transportation as a result of a combination of government lockdowns and concerns about acquiring and transmitting the virus. The crisis also affected the supply chain across various end-user industries like food & beverage, healthcare, and industrial.

However, the market has stabilized post the pandemic.

The antihistamines segment to dominate the market during the forecast period

Based on drug class, the antihistamines segment contributed to the largest share of nearly half of the global motion sickness treatment market in 2025 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is owing to an increase in incidence of motion sickness among the travelling population. However, the anticholinergics segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 3.3% from 2022 to 2031. This is because doctors are prescribing anticholinergics on a large scale to those experiencing motion sickness.

The oral segment to grab the lion's share during the forecast period

Based on route of administration, the oral segment grabbed the highest share of more than three-fifths of the motion sickness treatment market in 2025 and is expected to dominate the market in 2031. This is because there is a high demand for antihistaminic medications which are mainly available in tablet, capsule and pill dosage forms. The others segment, however would witness the fastest CAGR of 3.2% from 2022 to 2031, due to the increase in the adoption of scopolamine transdermal patches by travelers around the globe.

The drug store and retail pharmacies segment to grab the lion's share during the forecast period

Based on distribution channel, the drug store and retail pharmacies segment grabbed the highest share of more than two-thirds of the motion sickness treatment market in 2025 and is expected to dominate the market in 2031. This is owing to an increase in the number of drug stores and pharmacies around the globe. The online pharmacies segment, however would witness the fastest CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2031, due to the easy accessibility of medications and doors step delivery services.

North America to garner the largest revenue by 2031

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2025, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global motion sickness treatment market and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast timeframe. This is owing to the rise in number of travelers in this region, including tourist, business clients and others. The Asia-Pacific market, however, is likely to show the fastest CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. This is owing to factors such as rise in investments in manufacturing of high-quality products by major key players and the availability of raw materials for manufacturing of motion sickness treatment medications in the region.

Leading Market Players

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Viatris Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Novartis AG

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC

Abbott Laboratories

WellSpring Pharmaceutical Corporation

Zydus Lifesciences Limited

The report analyzes these key players of the global motion sickness treatment market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

