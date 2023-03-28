Hexion Earns 2023 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award

Company's Comprehensive Energy Management Program Recognized for the Third Consecutive Year

Hexion Inc. ("Hexion") today announced it has been selected for the ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for Sustained Excellence in Energy Management by the United States Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR program.

The Sustained Excellence award is the highest honor bestowed by the ENERGY STAR program. It is awarded to ENERGY STAR partners that have made a long-term commitment to fighting climate change and protecting public health through energy efficiency and have demonstrated leadership year over year. This is the third consecutive year that Hexion has been named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year, and the first time that the company has been recognized with the Sustained Excellence designation.

"We're pleased to be recognized for our leadership in delivering sustainable innovations to our customers while operating our manufacturing sites and operations centers as efficiently as possible," said Michael Lefenfeld, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Being a responsible energy steward aligns perfectly with the ENERGY STAR program and Hexion's sustainability commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 20 percent by 2030. I believe we've only tapped the beginning of what we can do at Hexion in terms of manufacturing efficiencies, reducing waste and minimizing greenhouse gas emissions. I applaud our talented associates driving these critical initiatives."

With cumulative cost reductions of nearly $13 million over the last 8 years, Hexion has driven an approximately 36 percent reduction in energy intensity through 220 distinct projects. Since beginning its partnership with ENERGY STAR, Hexion has reduced its energy and greenhouse gas intensities by 33 percent and 18 percent, respectively. Hexion's recognition by the EPA also recognizes the Company's broader organizational changes in 2022 that included naming Stephanie Couhig as its first Chief Sustainability Officer and creating a Sustainability Center of Excellence to advance its environmental, social and governance initiatives. As part of this global team, David Steiner was named Utilities and Environmental Sustainability Leader to integrate ongoing energy efficiency and greenhouse gas reduction initiatives across the company.

"We are proud of this achievement as sustainability and energy efficiency are critical to ensuring a sustainable future for Hexion," said Stephanie Couhig, Senior Vice President, Environmental Health & Safety and Chief Sustainability Officer. "We are pursuing a number of key pathways to achieve our 2030 decarbonization goals, with energy efficiency improvement foundational to our strategy."

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through superior energy achievements. ENERGY STAR Award Winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services and strategies. These efforts are essential to fighting the climate crisis and protecting public health.

"As we accelerate historic efforts to address climate change, public-private partnerships will be essential to realizing the scale of our ambition," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "I applaud this year's ENERGY STAR award winners for working with EPA to deliver a clean energy future that saves American consumers and businesses money and creates jobs."

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of winners and more information about ENERGY STAR's awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners. To learn more about Hexion's commitment to sustainability, visit https://www.hexion.com/en-US/company/responsibility/sustainability/.

About Hexion Inc.

Based in Columbus, Ohio, Hexion Inc. is a leading global producer of adhesives and performance materials. Hexion provides specialty products and technical support for customers in a diverse range of applications and industries, such as construction, furniture, energy, agriculture, and automotive. Building on over a century of experience, Hexion is working to preserve the Earth's natural resources, meet the needs of growing populations and respond to a changing climate. Learn more about Hexion and its commitment to sustainability at www.hexion.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230327005496/en/