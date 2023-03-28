Delaware’s 2022/2023 Deer Hunting Season Yields State’s Third-Highest Harvest

A white-tailed deer browsing on a wildlife refuge. Photo: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

DNREC Reports Almost 17,000 Deer Taken by Hunters, With More Than Half the Total From Sussex County

Delaware hunters harvested 16,848 deer during the 2022/23 hunting season, the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced today. The number reported by the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife represents an increase of 9.5% over last year’s harvest total and ranks as the third highest harvest in Delaware’s history, behind the 2021/22 season and the record-setting 2020/21 season, when 17,265 deer were taken in the state.

The 2022/23 season also marks the 10th year in a row Delaware’s deer harvest has exceeded 14,000 deer, with 1,704 (10% of the season total) harvested through the state’s deer damage assistance programs designed to help farmers who are experiencing crop damage. Sussex County had the highest harvest with 8,986 deer, followed by Kent County with 5,235, and New Castle County with 2,627.

During the 2022/23 season, hunters harvested more females (does) than males (bucks), with 58.1% (9,789) does and 41.9% (7,059) bucks. The doe harvest was a new record, eclipsing a previous high set during the 2004/05 season. Antlerless deer – does, juvenile bucks without antlers known as button bucks, antlered bucks with antlers measuring less than three inches, and bucks that had already shed both of their antlers when harvested – represented 74.1% of the total harvest. Antlered deer – bucks with an antler at least 3 inches in length – represented 25.9% of the harvest.

Other 2022/23 season harvest facts of note included:

The November general firearm season yielded 6,995 deer or 41.5% of the harvest.

The highest Delaware wildlife management zone harvest was from Zone 11 in Sussex County, an area bordered by Rtes. 113 and 13 to the east and west, and Rtes. 16 and 9 to the north and south, respectively.

The preferred method of take for hunters was by shotgun – accounting for 35% of the deer harvest.

Over the coming weeks, DNREC wildlife biologists will continue analyzing the harvest data with more results to be made available at that time. For more information about Delaware deer management, visit de.gov/deer.

