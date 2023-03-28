Bizbrain Technologies ("Bizbrain") and Nitor Partners ("Nitor"), two renowned SAP implementation experts, have joined forces to help organizations successfully achieve their digital supply chain transformation goals.

MIAMI, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a Boston Consulting Group study, a staggering 70% of digital transformation initiatives fail.1 It has never been more critical to choose the most talented partner. Companies should only select firms that offer deep domain expertise and decades of experience to help unlock the value of their technology investments. Supply Chain, Procurement, and Finance leaders recognize it is difficult to deliver against corporate targets if enterprise solutions fail to implement proven adoption strategies and provide real-time collaboration between suppliers and customers. Having an engaged and capable team with real-time visibility to sourced material, the status of inbound shipments, and the whereabouts of production and distribution inventories are a formula for world-class fulfilment. For SAP customers, seeking a partner who is versed in change management best practices and has a deep understanding of SAP Supply Chain and SAP Procurement capabilities is critical to de-risk their technology initiatives and harness the value of a successful supply chain transformation.

Nitor and Bizbrain offer a unique services approach that bridges the gap between supply chain and procurement. The partnership will combine SAP Supply Chain planning best practices with SAP Procurement expertise along with organizational change management (OCM) to significantly improve the success rate of their clients' digital transformation initiatives. Through this partnership, customers will gain value-added exposure to experienced SAP assets and a battle-tested engagement methodology – and enjoy accelerated outcomes as a result.

"We are excited to partner with Bizbrain and offer customers a seamless approach to deploying and integrating the very best in supply chain and procurement," said Jeff Clark, Nitor CEO. "Given the need to mitigate global trade disruption, SAP's Supply Chain Collaboration is regarded as a 'must have' capability essential to buyers and suppliers looking to fully harness the value of their strategic relationships. We believe our customers will benefit greatly from our shared vision and go-to-market alignment as well as the high quality of our engagement, Speed of mobilizing our teams, and successful delivery of transformational outcomes to our clients."

Krishna Mamidipaka, Co-founder of Bizbrain, said "The partnership with Nitor is an important milestone for Bizbrain. Our joint mission is to become the one-stop-shop of SAP solutions for connecting Supply Chain planners with suppliers and buyers. We believe our partnership will bring to our customers the strength of a global team of experts with deep skills and experience in business and technology across Supply Chain Planning and Direct Procurement capabilities along with OCM. No transformation project is successful without OCM and the Bizbrain-Nitor partnership brings this secret weapon that will benefit our customers.

About Nitor

Nitor has a single focus, empowering clients to achieve procurement excellence. Founded in 2003, Nitor has a dedicated focus on spend management and delivers services across the source-to-pay spectrum. Our team of Agile-trained spend management experts have helped global organizations develop category management strategies, deliver complex sourcing initiatives, implement new technologies, and transform their entire procurement process.

About Bizbrain

Bizbrain caters to customers in the USA and Canada with local, near-shore, and off-shore centers. Bizbrain's team of experts excel in Supply Chain Planning and Direct procurement processes with significant experience in SAP IBP and SAP Business Network for Supply Chain. Bizbrain is known for its focused expertise and flawless delivery record having served 60+ projects across 45+ customers in the supply chain space.

Contacts:

For Bizbrain

Krishna Mamidipaka, Co-Founder

(917) 386-4187

krishna.mamidipaka@bizbraintech.com

For Nitor

Web - https://nitorpartners.com/contact-us/

Email - info@nitorpartners.com

1 "70% of Digital Transformations Fail—Don't Be One of Them" by Soren Pedersen, January 13, 2022

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bizbrain-technologies-bizbrain-and-nitor-partners-nitor-two-renowned-sap-implementation-experts-have-joined-forces-to-help-organizations-successfully-achieve-their-digital-supply-chain-transformation-goals-301782390.html

SOURCE Bizbrain Technologies LLC