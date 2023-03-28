Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Arlington Announces Grand Opening

ARLINGTON, Texas, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Reunion Rehabilitation Hospitals , a state-of-the-art system of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, announced the grand opening of its Arlington location. At Reunion, rehabilitation specialists care for patients with debilitating illnesses and injuries, such as stroke, traumatic brain injury, and complex neurological and orthopedic conditions.



Over the past several weeks, Reunion Arlington CEO Rob Smart closely collaborated with rehabilitation physicians; rehabilitation nurses; physical, occupational, and speech therapists; and hospital support team members in preparation for the opening. Today, Smart says that he is grateful for the opportunity to "provide patients with the highest quality care possible and create a culture where employees feel valued."

The Reunion Arlington team will use innovative technologies and therapies to offer superior and individualized care to patients in need of rehabilitative support. The Arlington location has 40 private patient suites, two large hi-tech therapy gyms, and an outdoor courtyard for relaxation and therapy activities. It also has large common rooms and an on-site café where patients can visit with family and friends. This unique and patient-focused design emblemizes Reunion Rehabilitation Hospitals' dedication to exceptional and personalized care for all patients.

Today, the Arlington team looks forward to supporting patients during every step of recovery. By developing and creating industry-leading programs with the top caregivers in the area, Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Arlington provides patients the specialized treatment options they need to regain their confidence and return to their communities with as much independence as possible. To learn more about Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Arlington, please visit https://reunionrehabhospital.com/locations/arlington/.

About Reunion IRF

Reunion IRF is a partnership between America Development & Investments, Brandon Holdings and Nobis Hospital Investments, LLC to develop and operate inpatient rehabilitation facilities in select markets across the United States. For more information visit www.reunionrehabhospital.com or find us on LinkedIn.

About America Development & Investments

Founded in 2001, America Development & Investments, LLC focuses on healthcare real estate development. Nationally, it has developed approximately 2 million square feet of real estate. Within the last 18 years, America Development & Investments has completed more than 80 projects – on time and under budget – from site selection and entitlements to design, construction, development, management, and disposition of properties. Other projects include office, mixed use, sports clubs, and office-warehouse sites. For more information, visit www.americadevelopment.com.



About Nobis Rehabilitation Partners

Nobis Rehabilitation Partners brings together hospitals, developers, and investment partners to develop, operate, and manage inpatient rehabilitation facilities. Our patients will receive the best care by the finest caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient hospital in their community. For more information, visit nobisrehabpartners.com, find us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Media Contact:

Nhi Le, nle@brandonholdings.com