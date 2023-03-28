Submit Release
Williston Barracks // Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A1007193

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:   Detective Trooper Vienna Gildea                      

STATION:  Williston                   

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 12/13/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: S Main ST Cambridge, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material

 

ACCUSED: Andrew Roy-Bengston                                                

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT

 

VICTIM:  (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

In December of 2021, the Vermont State Police began investigating Andrew Roy-Bengston. As the investigation progressed, it was learned that Roy-Bengston had viewed child sexual abuse material. Electronic devices of his were forensically analyzed. On March 27, 2023, Roy-Bengston was issued a citation for Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material and is ordered to appear in the Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, on April 26, 2023 at 1230 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/26/23 @ 1230 hours           

COURT: Vermont Superior Court-Lamoille

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

