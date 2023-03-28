Williston Barracks // Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material

There were 2,410 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,120 in the last 365 days.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A1007193
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Vienna Gildea
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 12/13/2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: S Main ST Cambridge, VT
VIOLATION: Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material
ACCUSED: Andrew Roy-Bengston
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
In December of 2021, the Vermont State Police began investigating Andrew Roy-Bengston. As the investigation progressed, it was learned that Roy-Bengston had viewed child sexual abuse material. Electronic devices of his were forensically analyzed. On March 27, 2023, Roy-Bengston was issued a citation for Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material and is ordered to appear in the Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, on April 26, 2023 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/26/23 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court-Lamoille
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.