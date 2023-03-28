Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:23B1002039

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek                             

STATION: Westminster Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: February and March

INCIDENT LOCATION: Newfane, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order, Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Jacob Reilly                                              

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newfane, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 3/22/23, Vermont State Police received a report of an Abuse Prevention Order violation by Jacob Reilly. Investigation into the incident revealed Reilly had violated the order several times during the months of February and March. Reilly was also found to be in violation of his Court ordered Conditions of Release. Reilly was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 03/27/23 at 1230 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/27/23 at 1230 hours         

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Tpr. Timothy Alibozek

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT

Barracks – 802-722-4600

 

Westminster Barracks / Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, Conditions of Release

