Westminster Barracks / Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:23B1002039
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: February and March
INCIDENT LOCATION: Newfane, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order, Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Jacob Reilly
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newfane, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 3/22/23, Vermont State Police received a report of an Abuse Prevention Order violation by Jacob Reilly. Investigation into the incident revealed Reilly had violated the order several times during the months of February and March. Reilly was also found to be in violation of his Court ordered Conditions of Release. Reilly was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 03/27/23 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/27/23 at 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
