Westminster Barracks / Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:23B1002039

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: February and March

INCIDENT LOCATION: Newfane, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order, Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Jacob Reilly

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newfane, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 3/22/23, Vermont State Police received a report of an Abuse Prevention Order violation by Jacob Reilly. Investigation into the incident revealed Reilly had violated the order several times during the months of February and March. Reilly was also found to be in violation of his Court ordered Conditions of Release. Reilly was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 03/27/23 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/27/23 at 1230 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

