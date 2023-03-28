Celebrate Can’d Aid’s 10 Year Anniversary With a Chance to Win the Ultimate Colorado Experience

Tyler Childers and the Food Stamps headline the Can’d Aid Red Rocks Rendezvous

/EIN News/ -- Longmont, Colo., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Can’d Aid, the national nonprofit building a movement inspiring everyday people to become catalysts for change in their local communities, launches its “Can’d Aid Red Rocks Rendezvous Sweepstakes” today in celebration of its 10 year anniversary this September.

Red Rocks Rendezvous gives supporters nationwide the opportunity to win the ultimate Colorado experience, including tickets to see Tyler Childers and the Food Stamps’ sold out shows at the world famous Red Rocks Amphitheater on Sept. 27-28, a private guided fly-fishing trip in the scenic riverways of the Rocky Mountains, plus front-row access to Can’d Aid’s signature volunteer programs. Airfare and lodging are included thanks to United Airlines and Origin Hotel.

GRAMMY-nominated artist Tyler Childers and the Food Stamps facilitate instrument donations and host one-of-a-kind music live performances to underserved school districts across the country while they’re on tour as Can’d Aid TUNES Ambassadors. Can’d Aid’s Music + Arts program helps grow the next generation of musicians, by giving students much-needed resources to pursue creative outlets, and a chance to interact with award-winning artists. Can’d Aid has donated nearly 3,000 brand new instruments to classrooms across the country to date.

“Tyler Childers and the Food Stamps have been working with us as TUNES Ambassadors for several years. We are all huge fans, and are really excited they’re on board to help make our 10th anniversary such a special event,” says Can’d Aid Founder and Executive Director Diana Ralston. “The winner will have a unique opportunity to experience a Can'd Aid instrument donation and witness firsthand how a heartfelt performance from the band builds a genuine excitement for music and sparks creativity in the kids.”

Participants will be automatically entered into the sweepstakes by becoming a Can’d Aid GEM (Gives Every Month) Donor. Every dollar raised will directly support Can'd Aid’s key program areas which work to increase access to music and the arts, protect and restore the environment and improve physical health and mental wellness. Since Can’d Aid was founded in Colorado in 2013, the nonprofit has rallied over 32,000 volunteers to provide 75,000 hours of giving back.

“Can’d Aid has evolved into so much more than we initially envisioned, and none of this would be possible without the thousands of volunteers who embraced our basic philosophy that doing good feels good and creates a ripple effect of goodness,” says Ralston. “This is our way of saying thank you and showing some lucky winners the power of giving back.”

The grand prize winner receives:

Two reserved tickets to Tyler Childers + the Food Stamps (SOLD OUT) at Red Rocks Amphitheater on Sept. 27 + 28, 2023

Two roundtrip flights provided by United Airlines

Three nights lodging at Origin Hotel for Sept.r 27-29, 2023

Two volunteer slots at Can’d Aid’s 10 year anniversary volunteer project

Invite to Can’d Aid’s instrument donation and school music assembly with the Food Stamps

One private guided fly fishing experience (for two) with Rocky Mountain Anglers

Can’d Aid + Tyler Childers swag

Enter to win Can’d Aid’s Red Rocks Rendezvous before Sept. 4, 2023, at candaid.salsalabs.org/redrocksrendezvous.

About Can’d Aid

Can’d Aid is a nationally recognized nonprofit that rallies volunteers from all walks of life to build thriving communities. Through their unique integrated approach, they distribute water, increase access and opportunities for underserved youth to experience music, arts and the outdoors; and protect and restore the environment. Since inception in 2013, more than 3 million cans of water have been distributed, over 13,000 skateboards and bikes have been built for underprivileged youth, more than 3,000 instruments have been donated and the equivalent of 73 million aluminum cans have been recycled. To donate, volunteer or learn more, please visit candaid.org.

