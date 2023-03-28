Aesthetics Market Size to Hit USD 320 Billion by 2030 at 13.92% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Aesthetics Market Trends and Insights By Procedure (Invasive Procedures {Breast Augmentation, Liposuction, Nose Reshaping, Eyelid Surgery, Tummy Tuck, and Others} and Non-invasive Procedures {Botox Injections, Soft Tissue Fillers, Chemical Peel, Laser Hair Removal, Microdermabrasion, and Others}), By Gender (Male, and Female), By End-User (Clinics, Hospitals, and Medical Spas, Beauty Centers, and Home Care), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)—Forecast till 2030

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aesthetics Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Aesthetics Market Information Procedure, Gender, End-User, And Region - Forecast till 2030", the market size is projected to reach approximately USD 320 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.92% from 2022 to 2030.

Market Synopsis

The aesthetics market trends include the growing popularity of minimally invasive and non-invasive aesthetic techniques, the growing popularity of facial aesthetics procedures among geriatric patients, the accessibility of technologically developed and user-friendly products, and the growing demand for aesthetic treatments among men. Manufacturers' development of novel aesthetic devices has resulted in a rise in the demand for aesthetic procedures in recent years. In the upcoming years, for instance, it is anticipated that the launch of technologically improved goods, like non-invasive body contouring devices that use fat-freezing techniques, would generate an attractive potential for market expansion. Patients are increasingly choosing non-invasive procedures over surgical ones, including chemical peels, botulinum toxin, and dermal fillers. Non-surgical therapy alternatives are used more frequently because they have fewer side effects, require less downtime, and produce quicker results.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3136

The general public has recently become more interested in facial aesthetics to improve their appearance. The desire for dermal filler treatments for wrinkles, scars, and other issues has increased. There are both surgery and non-surgical cosmetic procedures. The surgical procedure includes breast implants, facelifts, liposuction, radiofrequency, and other procedures. Among the non-surgical options are chemical peels, non-invasive lipo, and skin tightening procedures. Traditional inclusions include dermatology, reconstructive surgery, dental and maxillofacial surgery, and plastic surgery. In aesthetic medicine, procedures are usually sufficient. As equipment and technology have improved, so too needs healthcare services.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 320 Billion CAGR 13.92% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Procedure, Gender and End-User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Growing popularity of minimally invasive and non-invasive aesthetic techniques Rising demand for aesthetic treatments among men

Aesthetics Market Competitive Landscape:

The vital contenders in the aesthetics market are:

Abbvie

Evolus Inc.

Syneron Candela

Lumenis

Solta Medical

Cynosure

Revance Galderma

Alma Lasers

Aesthetics Market Dynamics



Market Drivers:

People are very conscious of their physical appearance. The popularity of aesthetic surgery has skyrocketed, with Botox being among the most often chosen operations. Interest in non-invasive operations has risen during the previous few months while enthusiasm for invasive procedures has fallen. As a result, the market has experienced a surge in recent months, and this trend is predicted to continue during the forecast period. There is a greater desire to look young and fit in emerging nations, raising the demand for aesthetic procedures. Consumer interest in cosmetic operations like liposuction, nose jobs, and Botox injections is rising in nations like India and South Korea. Additionally, men's use and acceptance of cosmetic operations are gaining popularity.

Also, the interest in environmentally friendly treatments like botulinum toxin and dermal fillers is to blame for the overall rise in the number of procedures carried out. The total need for medical aesthetics is a result of these factors and a better gender balance in the adoption of cosmetic operations. Many industry businesses are investing in development and research to bring new goods with cutting-edge technology to market as the popularity of medical aesthetics keeps rising. The most recent advancements are concentrated on providing painless treatment for non-invasive and minimally invasive treatments. Furthermore, predicted to offer significant prospects for expanding the medical aesthetics market in the upcoming years are the rise in the deployment of home-use aesthetic devices and rising disposable incomes.

Market Restraints:

Many side effects are linked to aesthetic operations. Individuals getting aesthetic treatments may have a range of hazards and challenges before, during, and after the procedure. It also depends on the patient's ability to recover. Excessive bleeding, infections, and anesthetic issues are a few challenges of reconstructive cosmetic surgery. Difficulties increase when the operations are carried out in spas, salons, and by unskilled individuals. Many issues, including nerve injury, hematoma, and seroma, are frequently not reported.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (127 Pages) on Aesthetics: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/aesthetics-market-3136

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a startling and unprecedented impact on the world, and demand for medical aesthetics has been lower than expected in all countries compared to pre-pandemic levels. There has been a steady rise in global aesthetic operations in recent years. Because of a drop in demand for these operations globally, several cosmetic procedures were reduced during the pandemic. To address COVID-19, the government has established rules for delaying elective treatments. The decline in aesthetic surgical treatments was brought on by the suspension of elective surgeries in numerous nations during COVID-19. Because of the numerous advantages these procedures offer, most of the population chooses minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures like botulinum toxin and injectables, which is the cause of the surge. The advantages provided include fewer side effects, shorter time taken for recuperation, and pain-free treatments, among others.

Aesthetics Market Segmentation

By gender, the market includes males and females.

By procedure, the market includes invasive procedures such as liposuction, nose reshaping, breast augmentation, eyelid surgery, and tummy tuck and non-invasive procedures such as Botox injections, soft tissue fillers, laser hair removal, microdermabrasion, and chemical peel.

By end-user, the market includes hospitals, clinics, medical spas, beauty centers, and home care.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3136

Aesthetics Market Regional Insights

The rise in surgical and non-surgical operations and the popularity of aesthetic procedures in the United States bring on the domination. The market is also driven by highly skilled cosmetic surgeons performing various treatments connected to medical aesthetics and the expanding number of clinics in the area. The second-placed region in the worldwide market was Asia-Pacific. The high demand for facial aesthetic operations in nations like China and South Korea, among others, and the requirement for dermal fillers and botulinum toxin procedures in nations like India, Japan, and Thailand are to blame for the market expansion in the Asia-Pacific region.

Additionally, the corporations are concentrating on getting different product approvals from nations including Canada, the U.S., and Europe, further boosting aesthetic device usage. Also, these nations are home to a robust and skilled labor force. They are likely to experience above-average returns on investment and have significant growth potential. Also, these nations' lax import/export regulations and general lack of market penetration may help businesses build their brands. Additionally, the accessibility of home-based goods and rising disposable incomes in developing markets like Brazil, China, and India, among others, are further boosting the growth of the medical aesthetics market. The accessibility of cutting-edge products, the increasing importance placed on beauty, and South Korea's status as the global center for cosmetic surgery. These are a few of the major variables expected to fuel the expansion of the aesthetic medicine industry in the area.

Discover More Research Reports on Healthcare Industry by Market Research Future:

Medical Aesthetics Market Size and Share Analysis By Product (Facial Aesthetic, Body Contouring Devices, Cosmetic Implants, Hair Removal Devices, Skin Aesthetic Devices, Tattoo Removal Devices), Technology (Invasive, Non-Invasive, Minimally Invasive), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Dermatology & Cosmetic Centers) - Forecast till 2030

Body Contouring Market Research Report, By Devices (Non-Invasive Devices, Minimally Invasive Devices & Invasive Devices) - Forecast Till 2030

Cosmetic Surgery Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis; by Surgery Type (Liposuction, Eyelid and Nose Surgery, Body Contouring (Tummy Tuck, Breast Lift, Others), Facial Reconstruction, Cosmetic Implants (Breast Augmentation, buttock Implants, Chin & Cheek Implants) and others) - Forecast to 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com