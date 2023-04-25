New Book on Email Writing

New Book - Writing Professional Emails: The Step-by-Step Guide

The new book Writing Professional Emails: The Step-by-Step Guide helps with the art of writing clear, compelling, professional, and actionable email messages. Sold on Amazon, this 324-page book makes a distinctive contribution to the genre of email writing.

Since email is still the most prevalent means of communication for businesses and consumers, excellent email writing skills are a prerequisite for accelerating one’s career. This guide teaches how to acquire these skills.

Writing Professional Emails addresses every aspect of email communication: from the subject line to the signature. It teaches how to tailor emails to meet recipients’ needs and fulfill readers’ expectations. Following this advice ensures emails will be read, appreciated, and acted upon.

Engaging, practical, and comprehensive, this guide offers straightforward methods that will help

• write high-quality, persuasive, focused emails

• know whether to use a formal or an informal style

• communicate effectively in cross-cultural contexts

• use emotional intelligence to build excellent relations with recipients

• learn useful phrases applicable to all emails

• manage inboxes effectively

• write emails that convey social presence, an appropriate tone, and a positive human voice

• know when it’s best to use other communication platforms besides email

Many books about email are based on one person’s perspective, but this book offers best practices resulting from careful and extensive research. The author combines considerable personal experience with the knowledge of a wide range of experts, many of whom consult for Fortune 500 companies.

Ineffective emails waste time and cost companies millions. Writing Professional Emails gives email writing and handling the attention it deserves, helping people successfully and productively communicate in our increasingly digital and globalized world.

The guide is for self-instruction or as a textbook for group learning. It comes in paperback, hardcover and ebook forms.