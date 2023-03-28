Tennis: Marrakech to Host 37th Edition of Grand Prix Hassan II on April 2-9

MOROCCO, March 28 - The 37th edition of the Grand Prix Hassan II of Tennis, an event of the ATP Tour 250, will be held from April 02 to 09 at the Royal Tennis Club of Marrakech (RTCMA).

Placed under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, this tournament, organized by the Royal Moroccan Tennis Federation (FRMT) in coordination with the Royal Tennis Club of Marrakech (RTCMA), will bring together renowned tennis players, including 20 players in the top 100 of the ATP World Ranking.

"The 37th edition of the Grand Prix Hassan II of Tennis, the only tournament of this level on the African continent, will see the participation of world-class tennis players," said vice-president of the FRMT, Aziz Laaraf, at a press conference on the final preparations for this edition.

Laaraf noted that the excellent organization of this international event reflects the good image of Moroccan tennis and sport in general in the Kingdom.

For his part, secretary general of the FRMT and president of the RTCMA, Aziz Tifnouti, expressed the pride of the RTCMA to host, for the sixth consecutive time, the largest men's tournament in Africa with more than 21 countries and a consistent premium, noting that the RTCMA has all the assets to host high-level events, including a team of great experience and adequate infrastructure.

He added that thanks to the vision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, the Kingdom has become one of the nations appreciated by international sporting bodies, highlighting the important impact of this event for the city of Marrakech at all levels.

For his part, the director of the 37th edition of the Grand Prix Hassan II of Tennis, Hicham Arazi, highlighted the quality of players participating in this tournament, including the Italian Lorenzo Musetti, ranked 21st in the world, the British Daniel Evans (29), the Belgian David Goffin (40), titleholder, and the French Benjamin Bonzi (45).

Arazi noted that three Moroccan tennis players have won wild cards to participate in the final table, namely Elliot Benchetrit, Adam Moundir and Younes Lalami Laaroussi, while Walid Ahouda and Reda Bennani will participate in the qualifying table.

He added that the Moroccan duets Elliot Benchetrit / Adam Moundir and Younes Lalami Laaroussi / Hamza El Amine will take part in this tournament which was inaugurated in 1984 in Marrakech.

