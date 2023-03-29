Johnston Indoor Golf Facility Gives Vacant House to Johnston-Grimes Metropolitan Fire Department for Training
JOHNSTON, IA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bombers is pleased to announce its recent donation of a vacant house on the parcel that will soon be Bombers Golf to the Johnston-Grimes Metropolitan Fire Department to train personnel. Training will begin on March 30, 2023, at 8 a.m., with the instruction commencing in a whole house-burning exercise at approximately noon the same day.
We understand the importance of supporting local emergency responders as a community-focused organization. We are grateful to the Johnston-Grimes Metropolitan Fire Department for their hard work and dedication, and we are proud to have the opportunity to support their training efforts.
The donated home is in the Gateway District, just off Merle Hay Road. It will give the Johnston-Grimes Metropolitan Fire Department a unique opportunity to practice real-life firefighting situations. Local firefighters will be able to practice their skills in a controlled setting, allowing them to serve the community better.
Bombers is committed to being a responsible, engaged member of the community. This donation will benefit Johnston's emergency responders and improve public safety. We proudly support Johnston-Grimes Metropolitan Fire Department's mission to keep our community secure and safe.
For more information, please contact Allen Stoye at allen@panandpiper.com or via phone at 515-423-7465. For more information on the facility, visit www.bombers.golf.
###
Lawrence Cunningham
Keen Project Solutions.com
+1 515-509-5126 email us here
You just read:
Johnston Indoor Golf Facility, Bombers, Gives Vacant House to Johnston-Grimes Metropolitan Fire Department for Training
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Lawrence Cunningham
Keen Project Solutions.com
+1 515-509-5126
email us here