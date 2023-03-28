Zero Hash appoints former Stripe and Coinbase leader Cyril Mathew as President and COO

Cyril brings a wealth of web3 product strategy, and international experience to Zero Hash’s mission to become the one-stop global crypto-as-a-service infrastructure platform

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zero Hash, the leading global crypto-as-a-service provider, today announced the appointment of Cyril Mathew as President and COO.



Cyril joins the company after earning his crypto credentials at Coinbase and Stripe as well as leading international scaling at Uber and Facebook. At Coinbase, he led strategic initiatives such the launch and growth of USDC, launching the Coinbase debit card, and securing Visa Principal membership (the first time membership was awarded to a crypto company). Most recently, at Stripe, as Global Head Of Business Development & Partnerships - Crypto, Cyril led Stripe’s movement into crypto and web3 as well as launching their fiat-to-crypto onramp , powered by Zero Hash.

Zero Hash’s API-first technology and turnkey regulatory infrastructure, enables companies to seamlessly embed crypto products natively into their own platform. Zero Hash today powers a number of global innovators, including Stripe, Moonpay, Curve and Nium. These companies trust Zero Hash because of its technical robustness and global regulatory footprint.

“We are thrilled to have Cyril on board,” said Edward Woodford, Founder & CEO of Zero Hash. “I got to know Cyril as my counterpart at Stripe where we established a strong rapport and realized that we shared a strong alignment on how to scale organizations. I am excited that Cyril joining Zero Hash serves as further validation of our position as the leading crypto infrastructure provider and will be an integral part of our continued international expansion and growth.”

“When I spoke to Edward (Founder & CEO of Zero Hash) early on, he told me his thesis was simple: crypto technology would change how value was transacted, and eventually, every FinTech and internet company would enable crypto or web3 use cases in some form. As this thesis plays out, Zero Hash has the trusted and regulated infrastructure for them to build on,” said Cyril Mathew, President and COO of Zero Hash. “Having experienced first hand partnering with Zero Hash and leveraging their regulated infrastructure for Stripe, I got to see and understand why they have become the leading crypto infrastructure provider and I’m pleased I have the opportunity to play a role in the next stage of their growth journey.”

About Zero Hash



Zero Hash is a B2B2C crypto-as-a-service infrastructure platform that allows any platform to embed digital assets natively into their own customer experience quickly and easily through a matter of API endpoints. Zero Hash’s turnkey solution handles the entire backend complexity and regulatory licensing required to offer crypto products.

Zero Hash Holdings, through its subsidiaries, powers neo-banks, broker-dealers, payment groups as well as non-financial brands to offer digital asset trading and custody, crypto-backed rewards and round-ups programs.

Zero Hash Holdings is backed by investors, including Point72 Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, and NYCA.

Zero Hash LLC is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business and a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 US jurisdictions. Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC are licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. In Canada, Zero Hash LLC is registered as a Money Service Business with FINTRAC.

Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is registered with AUSTRAC as a Digital Currency Exchange Provider, with DCE registered provider number DCE100804170-001. This registration enables Zero Hash to offer its crypto services in Australia. Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is registered on the New Zealand register of financial service providers, with Financial Service Provider (FSP) number FSP1004503. A FSP in New Zealand is a registration and does not mean that Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is licensed by a New Zealand regulator to provide crypto services. Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd.’s registration on the New Zealand register of financial service providers does not mean that Zero Hash Australia is subject to active regulation or oversight by a New Zealand regulator.

Connect with Zero Hash on LinkedIn , or visit www.zerohash.com for more information.

Zero Hash Contact

Shaun O’keeffe

(855) 744-7333

media@zerohash.com

Disclosures

Zero Hash services and product offerings may not be available in all jurisdictions. Zero Hash accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections, or any such equivalent protections that may exist outside of the US.