Digital Payment Market worth $180.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.4%, Report by MarketsandMarkets™

The Global Digital Payment Market is gaining traction, owing to factors such worldwide initiatives for the promotion of digital payments, high proliferation of smartphones enabling mCommerce growth, and increase in eCommerce sales and growth in internet penetration. These factors are expected to drive the global digital payment market.

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Digital Payment Market size is projected to grow from USD 88.1 billion in 2021 to USD 180.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

Report Attributes Details Market size available for years 2016–2026 Base year considered 2020 Forecast period 2021–2026 Market Size Value in 2021 US$ 88.1 billion Revenue Forecast Size Value in 2026 US$ 180.2 billion Growth Rate 15.4% CAGR Market Segmentation Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size by Vertical Geographies covered North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and MEA Companies covered PayPal (US), Fiserv (US), FIS (US), Global Payments (US), Square (US), Stripe (US), VISA (US), Mastercard (US), Worldline (France), Adyen (Netherlands), ACI Worldwide (US), Temenos (Switzerland), PayU (Netherlands), Apple (US), JPMorgan Chase (US), WEX (US), FLEETCOR (US), Aurus (US), PayTrace (US), Stax by FattMerchant (US), 2Checkout now Verifone(US), Spreedly (US), Dwolla (US), Braintree (US), Clover(US), OpenWay Group (Belgium), and EBANX (Brazil).

The usage of mobile devices is likely to increase the number of interactions customers have with their respective banks, allowing banks and financial institutions to understand their needs in an effective manner. By offering an array of payment services, such as mobile wallets, P2P transfers, POS mobile card readers, and international remittances, banks and financial institutions stand to experience new high-growth opportunities. To combat the threat from non-bank providers, banks and financial institutions need to redesign and personalize the payments experience, collaborate strategically to keep pace with digital giants, such as Apple and Google, and reach out to the unbanked and the underbanked. Singapore's PayNow, a joint effort of the country's major banks, attracted over 500,000 users in its first month, which is a tenth of the adult population.

Cloud segment is expected to record the highest growth during the forecast period. Several vendors in the Digital Payment Market offer payment solutions through the public and private cloud. Cloud-based payment solutions are available in various subscriptions and pay-per-use models. These solutions empower businesses to invest in payment technologies according to their specific requirements. The cloud-based deployment of digital payment software is gaining traction among SMEs, as cloud-based deployment helps SMEs avoid upfront costs associated with hardware, software, storage, and technical staff.

In terms of geographic coverage, the global Digital Payment Market has been segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. APAC is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period, as the region comprises developed and emerging economies, such as Australia, China, and India. APAC is at the forefront of adopting online payment modes for various transactions. Asian consumers prefer equal measures of seamless and security in all aspects of their digital payment transactions. Payment methods vary widely throughout the region, between and within countries, and across the spectrums of development from urban to rural.

