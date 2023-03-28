Attorney General Paxton filed an Indiana-led stipulation of dismissal in his multistate Freedom of Information Act (“FOIA”) lawsuit against the Biden Administration.

In 2021, while working with the National School Boards Association (“NSBA”) the Biden Administration tried to paint concerned parents as not just political enemies, but as enemies of the state who should be labeled as “domestic terrorists.” Following this absurd description of parents who advocate for their children and push back against woke ideologies in schools, states submitted FOIA requests to get further details on this alarming escalation by the Biden Administration.

Texas, along with a coalition of other states, sued the Biden Administration after it failed to meet its legal obligations to respond to the FOIA requests in a timely manner. The lawsuit was successful. The Biden Administration eventually fully complied with the request and turned over the materials related to their outrageous decision to identify parents as “domestic terrorists.”

The stipulation of dismissal was filed to end the case because the multistate coalition succeeded in its goal of compelling the Biden Administration to turn over the information.

“In recent years, it has become clearer than ever that we must push back against the Left’s attempts to take over our schools and indoctrinate our children,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Parents recognize that, and I stand with every concerned mother and father across America who works to better their child’s education. Joe Biden and officials in his Administration see it differently. They chose to label parents as ‘domestic terrorists’ because they want parents to fear getting more involved in their children’s schooling. Worse, they tried to cover it up. But I’m proud to say that thanks to our efforts, they were unsuccessful.”

